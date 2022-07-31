Distribution of P-EBT Benefits to Qualified Students in Tennessee Begins on July 30

www.bloggingbigblue.com
gj4040422
4d ago
Another government giveaway with funds that materialize out of thin air, increasing our national debt and making the sheep more dependent on our government, Wake up America.
Reply(2)
7
Related
Tennessee Governor urges parents to download SafeTN app for back to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As students head back to school in Tennessee, state education officials want to make sure parents know about a tool that could help keep your child safe. It's the SafeTN app, which parents are being urged to download before. Here are examples of some of the...
localmemphis.com
Here's how eligible Tennessee families can get free childcare for the rest of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is offering parents child care relief for the rest of the year. Beginning Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, TDHS is waiving co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. This means childcare providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate.
wpln.org
Tennessee will create 60 new childcare centers with some of the final COVID stimulus money
The YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club are planning nearly 10,000 new childcare spots across Tennessee with the state’s help. The money is coming from what’s left of COVID stimulus funding. The state already works with these nonprofits and subsidizes childcare for those who qualify. That money...
thunderboltradio.com
Northwest Tennessee leads state in Farm to School
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding more than $10 million in Farm to School Grants to 123 projects across the country. Four of the projects will bring West Tennessee a total of $347,318. Additionally, for the first time, the department is empowering states with $60 million in non-competitive grants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery.
localmemphis.com
P-EBT payments officially begin
TENNESSEE, USA — Saving families money this school year is the aim of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT). This federally-funded round of benefits is only for students who qualify for free lunch and were out sick because of COVID-19 (or because their school closed for at least five straight days). The P-EBT program aims to provide nutritional assistance and replace school meals that are missed due to COVID-19-related events.
WTVCFOX
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WDEF
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Tennessee attorney general files lawsuit against Walgreens for role in opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court claiming the company violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and created a public nuisance by contributing to opioid abuse. According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the lawsuit claims Walgreens has failed to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amendment 3: Removing criminal punishment slavery loophole in Tennessee
The Tennessee Constitution currently allows slavery "as a punishment for crime," though it technically isn't practiced.
Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids
After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation
Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed […] The post Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MTE customers can get free home energy checkups to help lower bills
For many reasons, people across Middle Tennessee received higher than normal electric bills for the month of July. But there's a free service for MTE members that's helping homeowners save money.
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 5