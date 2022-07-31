Newcastle United Enter Talks With Chelsea Over Loan Deal For Timo Werner Amid RB Leipzig Interest

RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.

