Newcastle United Enter Talks With Chelsea Over Loan Deal For Timo Werner Amid RB Leipzig Interest

www.sportbible.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement
Brighton and Hove Albion have dismissed reports stating that they have reached an agreement on a fee of £52.5 million to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had previously stated that the move is on the verge of completion as Chelsea had agreed a fee and personal terms with the player.
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Ultimate Yaya Toure Compilation Of Him 'Dominating The Midfield' Is Insane, He Was So Complete
A two minute compilation of Yaya Toure "dominating the midfield" has gone viral and shows what a complete player the Ivorian was in his pomp. Toure was a perfectly fine player during his time at Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in three seasons.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Fantasy Football Gameweek 1 Talking Point: Is It Going To Be The Year Of The Defender?
Every week, there’s one key discussion point that’s the talk of the town; this may intersect one of the other articles I write here (and I may therefore find a different angle in this one), but normally there’s something distinct dominating the conversation. Ahead of Gameweek 1...
Donny van de Beek states the importance of a good start to Manchester United’s season
Manchester United star Donny van de Beek highlights the team spirit is on an all time high ahead of the club’s opening Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford this weekend. Van de Beek endured a tough loan spell at Everton last season which was...
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho deliver Chelsea verdicts ahead of Premier League opener vs Everton
Both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho have shared their verdicts on the upcoming Premier League season for Chelsea. The Blues kick-off the new season on Saturday evening as they prepare to take on Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park. Last year, Thomas Tuchel''s side finished third in the league and despite...
Five Questions For Thomas Tuchel Ahead Of Chelsea's Opening Day Premier League Trip To Everton
With the start of the 2022-23 season on the horizon, fresh excitement and hope is in the air for all supporters as they get a closer look at Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are striving to compete on all fronts in 2022-23. They head to Goodison Park on the opening...
Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips set for landmark debuts - Stat Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)
After winning the Premier League in style on the final day of the season against Aston Villa last season, Manchester City are set to begin their title defence against West Ham United. Signing the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega so far, Pep Guardiola’s side...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0