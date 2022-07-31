Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?

www.fool.com
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco's latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow.
Why Perion Network Stock Was Climbing Today
Perion easily beat profit estimates again, showing that Wall Street is underestimating the company. Video and connected-TV growth were particularly strong, in part due to an acquisition. Customers for its cookie-less technology, SORT, nearly doubled from the prior quarter.
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
The FAANG stocks produced market-beating returns over the past decade. Block and Cloudflare share common qualities with those tech giants.
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical
Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space.
2 Growth Stocks That Just Hit Setbacks: Are They Buys?
DexCom's top-line growth rates have dropped, but the future still looks bright thanks to new products and a long runway. Meta Platforms' revenue declined in the second quarter, but there are many more ways it can continue to monetize its sizable user base.
Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%
After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.
This Dividend Aristocrat Has Big Expectations for 2022. Can It Live Up to Them?
The Dividend Aristocrat expects to post a record for the full year, too. Nucor will likely live up to that outlook, but there's more to this story than that.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip.
Why Ecovyst Stock Dropped as Much as 19% Today
Ecovyst announced that a stock offering was taking place. The company isn't selling the stock, a large shareholder is. Investors reacted as you might expect, noting that Ecovyst plans to buy about half the offering.
Here's Why Coinbase Stock Surged 39% Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Coinbase is teaming with the world's largest asset management firm, BlackRock, to provide crypto assets to institutional investors. On Thursday, it was reported that Coinbase is partnering with investment firm BlackRock to begin offering cryptocurrencies as an option for institutional investors. Coinbase stock soared as high as $112.92 per share,
Why Shake Shack Stock Fell Today
The company's third-quarter guidance fell short of investors' expectations.
Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped After Earnings
MGM reported a record quarter from the Las Vegas Strip as demand has returned in spades. MGM China is still almost non-existent with lockdowns hitting results. Management also bought back a whopping $1.1 billion in stock during the quarter.
Why Confluent Stock Popped Today
Confluent's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's consensus estimates. The company's cloud revenue spiked 139% from the year-ago quarter.
