Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two shooters are on the run in Kensington on Thursday morning. Police are looking for one who shot two people near a playground, and another who knocked on a door and shot someone inside a home. Between those two shootings, there are at least three victims. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one is in stable condition, another is fighting for his life, and the third was pronounced dead late Wednesday night. These two shootings happened about a mile apart in Kensington. The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO