Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening

By Matt Bullock
WMBF
 4 days ago
www.wmbfnews.com

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Seasonably hot and humid to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summertime heat and humidity will continue through Friday and into the weekend with seasonably hot temperatures and high humidity along with the risk of a pop up storm or two. TODAY. Temperatures will once again quickly climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: More heat and slightly better chance of a storm on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The typical summer weather pattern continues through the end of the week with high heat and humidity and a few storms from time to time. Wednesday will feature another hot and humid day typical of this time of the year. Morning temperatures in the 70s to near 80 will soar into the lower to middle 90s inland and to near 90 along the beaches. High humidity will push the heat index to 100 to 105 from midday through the late afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Normal start to the beginning of August

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms floated through our area over the course of the day today, but a calm night lies ahead. Temperatures will continue to be muggy and above normal. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s widespread. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Florida State
wpde.com

1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach

(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas. “The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Centre Daily

Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach golf is a lot of things to a lot of people. Its sheer volume — more than 80 courses along a 60-mile stretch of mostly coastal plains and wetlands affectionately dubbed The Grand Strand — has attracted Canadian and Northeast golfers since the late 1950s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach welcomes first amphibious boat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad added an amphibious search and rescue boat, crafted by Ocean Craft Marine, to its fleet. Greg Richardson with the North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Squad said before the boat arrived they would use jet skis for water. Now...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis.   “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Gov. McMaster announces safe driving campaign from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. McMaster announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS). “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of our...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

