FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening

FIRST ALERT: Seasonably hot and humid to end the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summertime heat and humidity will continue through Friday and into the weekend with seasonably hot temperatures and high humidity along with the risk of a pop up storm or two. TODAY. Temperatures will once again quickly climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by...
FIRST ALERT: More heat and slightly better chance of a storm on Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The typical summer weather pattern continues through the end of the week with high heat and humidity and a few storms from time to time. Wednesday will feature another hot and humid day typical of this time of the year. Morning temperatures in the 70s to near 80 will soar into the lower to middle 90s inland and to near 90 along the beaches. High humidity will push the heat index to 100 to 105 from midday through the late afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.
wbtw.com
Normal start to the beginning of August
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms floated through our area over the course of the day today, but a calm night lies ahead. Temperatures will continue to be muggy and above normal. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s widespread. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy.
wpde.com
1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas. “The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.
Historic, hidden Myrtle Beach cemetery being restored after many years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tucked away behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Myrtle Beach Health Department, the Oak Street Cemetery is something that’s been out of sight and out of mind for many years. It sits on a lot measuring three-fourths of an acre and is...
Centre Daily
Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach golf is a lot of things to a lot of people. Its sheer volume — more than 80 courses along a 60-mile stretch of mostly coastal plains and wetlands affectionately dubbed The Grand Strand — has attracted Canadian and Northeast golfers since the late 1950s.
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
North Myrtle Beach welcomes first amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad added an amphibious search and rescue boat, crafted by Ocean Craft Marine, to its fleet. Greg Richardson with the North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Squad said before the boat arrived they would use jet skis for water. Now...
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
The American Red Cross Blood Drive is happening today through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall and Magnolia Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Donate blood, save a life. You can donate blood on Wednesday, August 3rd through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach or Magnolia Mall in Florence. 1 pint of blood can save up to 3 lives. You can simply show up to donate or...
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
counton2.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina
(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
Gov. McMaster announces safe driving campaign from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. McMaster announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS). “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of our...
