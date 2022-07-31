Back-to-school rituals

It’s not Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, NASCAR or the Big Game, but a contest just happened at Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation in Newnan. Yamaha’s Small Group Competition is held twice each year and winners were recently named, each member of the team receiving $250. Besides their monetary reward, the employees who participate also get to see their work make a huge difference for their coworkers, end customers and the community.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO