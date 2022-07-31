ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, VA

Jamestown Settlement's Director's Series sheds light on American history

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RADbL_0gzPKBCe00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will welcome scholars and public figures to Jamestown Settlement to discuss American history through two installments of its popular Director's Series.

On September 21 and November 16, Executive Director Christy S. Coleman will hold "lively and engaging" conversations on curbing climate change and the role and responsibility of journalism and media in the United States.

Past conversations in the seven-part series have included Dr. Jason Herbert of "Historians at the Movies," Dr. Joanne B. Freeman on Alexander Hamilton and Lonnie G. Bunch III, the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

According to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, September 21's conversation with Winona LaDuke will cover LaDuke's efforts to use Indigenous techniques to stem climate change. LaDuke is a member of the Ojibwe Nation, an activist and the author of five books.

November 16's conversation with Shannon Lanier, who's a veteran TV host, an author and the sixth great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, will not only explore media's role in history but the upcoming 250th commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The presentations will take place in Jamestown Settlement's Robins Foundation Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.

Online registration is required.

To register or learn more about the events, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Another John Hinckley Concert Is Canned Six Hours After He Announces It

Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is about the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, from September 2021. A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Jamestown, VA
Government
City
Jamestown, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Williamsburg, VA
Government
13News Now

Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Hemings
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Winona Laduke
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Jamestown Settlement#Executive#The Ojibwe Nation#Robins Foundation Theater
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

New Series: Forever Summer Hamptons

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Avery Solomon and Emelye Ender join HRS to talk about their new series, Forever Summer: Hamptons. The Amazon Prime reality series follows the behind the scenes of a group of locals who live and work in West Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy