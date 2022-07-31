ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of July 31, 2022

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress

Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants

Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening in Pleasant Hills, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the victim is Michele Biancaniello, a 60-year-old man and Pittsburgh resident. The fatal crash occurred at 8:38 p.m. in the 100 block of Route...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Leechburg, Gilpin, Leechburg, Parks Township fire departments to hold gun bash on Saturday

Four local fire departments are coming together to raise funds by throwing a community gun bash event. Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department, Gilpin Volunteer Fire Department and Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a “Kiski Valley ‘80s Beach Bash” on Saturday at the West Leechburg Fire Hall.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more

Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida

A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum park to be off-limits while crews remove giant tree

The playground at Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum might need to close for at least a day or two while crews work in the coming weeks to remove a towering tree from the perimeter. Council on Tuesday approved the project after talking about the damage caused by a fallen branch...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled

One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Connellsville used car dealer, salesman, indicted in jobless benefits scam

The former owner of a Connellsville used car dealership and his car salesman are wanted by federal agents for allegedly defrauding the unemployment benefits system. Authorities say they falsified applications for jobless benefits for themselves and others, while also taking a cut of the funds others received during the covid pandemic, according to federal court documents.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scoobi shuts down moped-share operation in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s private moped-sharing company, Scoobi, has shut down operations in the city, according to city officials. Scoobi rents out electric mopeds through an app, and the mopeds can be driven and parked throughout certain city neighborhoods. Maria Montaño, press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, said the city’s Department...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville go-kart track to reopen as Full Throttle Adrenaline Park

For Justin Lewis, all-around entertainment is the name of the game. “People don’t want to stop by and just waste a couple hours,” said Lewis, president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, which recently acquired Steel City Karting behind the Monroeville Mall. “We take a lot of pride in delivering a really fun experience.”
MONROEVILLE, PA

