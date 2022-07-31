Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of July 31, 2022

PENN HILLS, PA. (KDKA) — It's been eight days since a parking lot in Penn Hills collapsed, leaving parts of the parking lot crumbled and the apartment building next to it condemned. About 50 residents were displaced after the incident, but the property manager told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that he's hoping to have them move back in temporarily, pending approval from the township's Municipal Code Enforcement Department. Michael Kelly with M.J. Realty Group told KDKA-TV that he hired an engineering team to do a walk-through of the building Wednesday morning. He said the engineering firm determined the building was structurally...

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO