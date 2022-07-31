ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of July 31, 2022

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants

Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills parking lot collapse: Property manager hopes tenants can move back in

PENN HILLS, PA. (KDKA) — It's been eight days since a parking lot in Penn Hills collapsed, leaving parts of the parking lot crumbled and the apartment building next to it condemned.  About 50 residents were displaced after the incident, but the property manager told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that he's hoping to have them move back in temporarily, pending approval from the township's Municipal Code Enforcement Department.  Michael Kelly with M.J. Realty Group told KDKA-TV that he hired an engineering team to do a walk-through of the building Wednesday morning. He said the engineering firm determined the building was structurally...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress

Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
OAKMONT, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon

Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
BEN AVON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Connellsville used car dealer, salesman, indicted in jobless benefits scam

The former owner of a Connellsville used car dealership and his car salesman are wanted by federal agents for allegedly defrauding the unemployment benefits system. Authorities say they falsified applications for jobless benefits for themselves and others, while also taking a cut of the funds others received during the covid pandemic, according to federal court documents.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening in Pleasant Hills, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the victim is Michele Biancaniello, a 60-year-old man and Pittsburgh resident. The fatal crash occurred at 8:38 p.m. in the 100 block of Route...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
CBS News

Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida

A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
PENN HILLS, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit

Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum park to be off-limits while crews remove giant tree

The playground at Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum might need to close for at least a day or two while crews work in the coming weeks to remove a towering tree from the perimeter. Council on Tuesday approved the project after talking about the damage caused by a fallen branch...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled

One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

