Knoxville City Council to Meet Monday

Pella City Council Discusses Oskaloosa Street Redevelopment Plan
Following regular business at their meeting this week, the Pella City Council discussed a redevelopment proposal for Oskaloosa Street first presented in 2019 by Snyder and Associates during policy and planning. City Administrator Mike Nardini says this conversation included a list of development opportunities, geographical area for the corridor, a streetscape master plan, zoning recommendations, and potential economic development incentives. Nardini says the council will consider steps to take in the next several months, which could include a new Urban Renewal Plan allowing for incentives and to review guidance in City Code for zoning microbreweries, brewpubs, or bars and discontinuing the allowance of residential uses in most commercial zones. Hear more about the latest with the Pella City Council on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola City Council Approves RVTV Event Application
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday. The council approved an amendment to the Hillcrest/Downtown Unified Urban Renewal Plan, and a Subaward Agreement Contract between the City of Indianola and Warren County regarding COVID-19 grant relief funds. The council also approved the event application from the City of...
Pella City Council Holding Hearings for Two Infrastructure Projects
The Pella City Council is holding a pair of public hearings at their meeting this evening to approve contracts for upcoming construction projects. Resolutions will be considered for the Pella Municipal Airport Apron Expansion and West Washington Street and Fifield Road Intersection improvements. The council will also review proposals to...
Knoxville City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session Monday night. The Council held a hearing and approved the sale of a property. They held a hearing on a rezoning request for 1514 and 1610 E Marion Street and approved it. They approved pay for Reserve Officers with a budget up to $10,000.
Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest
City Administrator Mike Nardini discusses this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Mayor Working to Share Information about LOSST Extension Vote
In just under six weeks, Pella voters will have the option to extend a one-cent sales tax that generates millions of dollars of revenue for the community and the rest of Marion County. Mayor Don DeWaard says the Local Option Sales and Service Tax is on the ballot for residents...
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Dixie Gebhardt House Information Session Held
The City of Knoxville held an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House yesterday at the Knoxville Public Library. The session was for any individuals or organizations who were interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city. Members of the public, the library board and staff, and city staff and council members were present.
Warren County Supervisors to Discuss DOT Agreement
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a regular and special session today. The board will first meet in closed session at 8:45am to conduct employee reviews. After the closed session, the board will meet in regular session, and will hold a public hearing regarding an amendment to county code regarding ATV registration, and consider a request to be included in the statewide Safe Streets and Roads for All grant, an agreement with the Iowa DOT for the resurfacing of Highway 92, and the lease termination of the temporary Iowa Courts Facility in Indianola. The regular session is scheduled to begin at 9:30am.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
Knoxville School Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Let’s Talk Knoxville–Marion County Public Health
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Judy Van Hulzen, speaking about a variety of programs at Marion County Public Health. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Police Department Fundraising for K-9 Program
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are currently taking donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick. For more information, click below.
Pella Corporation, Community Featured in The Wall Street Journal
The Pella community and the corporation that bears that namesake were featured this week on the cover of one of the four national newspapers of record. A feature was written in The Wall Street Journal about Pella’s development growth, fueled by approximately $30 million dollars of investments made by organizations affiliated with Pella Corporation and its shareholder family.
Helping Hand of Warren County Holding Back to School Giveaway
The Helping Hand of Warren County is hosting a Back to School Giveaway tonight. The Helping Hand will have school clothes available for all ages, and all items will be free of charge to take. The Helping Hand of Warren County Back to School Giveaway will be tonight beginning at 5pm.
Monroe’s Old Settlers Celebration Begins Thursday
The City of Monroe is set to celebrate with the annual Old Settlers events starting Thursday. The tradition returns and includes several favorites, with food stands, crafts, activities, and more downtown. Thursday evening includes a Pitch Tournament, Friday evening features the children’s parade, youth dancers, and the Come Together band, Saturday morning includes the annual car show, the 36th Monroe Annual Micro Marathon 10K, and various competitive tournaments, and Saturday evening concludes with the 7:00 parade, Keep Push’n Band, and teen dance.
Second School Registration Day for Knoxville is Set
A second school registration day has been scheduled at the Knoxville High School in the commons. The hours will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The registration will help students get ready for the first day of school in Knoxville starting on Thursday, August 25 at 7:55 am.
Indianola Municipal Utilities Energy Conservation Information
With summer heat expected to continue throughout the month, Indianola Municipal Activities is asking customers to reduce their electric usage to help manage the electric load demand and conserve energy during peak demand times and high air conditioner usage. Peak demand is the time when consumer demand for electricity is...
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
