Knoxville City Council to Meet Monday

Following regular business at their meeting this week, the Pella City Council discussed a redevelopment proposal for Oskaloosa Street first presented in 2019 by Snyder and Associates during policy and planning. City Administrator Mike Nardini says this conversation included a list of development opportunities, geographical area for the corridor, a streetscape master plan, zoning recommendations, and potential economic development incentives. Nardini says the council will consider steps to take in the next several months, which could include a new Urban Renewal Plan allowing for incentives and to review guidance in City Code for zoning microbreweries, brewpubs, or bars and discontinuing the allowance of residential uses in most commercial zones. Hear more about the latest with the Pella City Council on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO