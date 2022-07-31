Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury

butlerradio.com
Nicholas Amabile Memorial Poker Run returning Aug. 13
ELLWOOD CITY – The annual Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run will be held on Aug. 13. The event pays tribute to the life of the late Nicholas “Austin” Amabile, a graduate of Shenango High School who was killed on Aug. 17, 2017, at the age of 19, in a motorcycle accident.
Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)
Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
Sharon firefighters rescue pooch who plunged into the Shenango River
People in the City of Sharon have another reason to be proud of their firefighters. Members of the Sharon Fire Department Wednesday night rescued a dog named Dexter who fell into the Shenango River near the Silver Street Bridge. The rescuers say Dexter was a little scared and kept swimming...
Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
Harrison City community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Penn Township — Harrison City community is rallying around a local family after a horrible medical call over the weekend left a 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Little Liam had to be flown to Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend...
A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
Mark Russell Thomas
Mark Russell Thomas, 60, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, August 1st in Pittsburgh after a short illness. Born on November 7, 1961, in Pensacola, FL to Russell & Joan (Macefe) Thomas. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Butler Area High School. He proudly served in the Army from 1979-1985. At...
Butler golfer Scott among field at Jr PGA Golf championships in Chicago
The 2022 Jr. PGA Championships are being played this week in at the Cog Hill Golf and Country Club near Chicago in Illinois. Butler’s Paige Scott is part of the girls field. She did not finish her second round due to weather on Wednesday. A Pennsylvania golfer is tied...
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
CAC To Hold BBQ
A local group is inviting the public to join in an annual gathering for food, fellowship, and fun. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is holding their 7th annual Family BBQ on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. This free event will be held at Moraine State Park’s...
Prayer Service Held for Missing, Endangered Crawford County Woman
A missing, endangered Crawford County woman was the focus of a prayer vigil Wednesday morning. The community gathered for the prayer service for Candice Caffas at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Rd. in Meadville. Police said Caffas, 34, ran away from her Union Township home July 15. Several search efforts...
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7
Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
Two women shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police confirm two young women, one 18, and one 19, were shot in the back in broad daylight on a Pittsburgh street Thursday. Residents heard loud gunfire just after 11:15 a.m. on Stranahan street near Brushton Avenue in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke...
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts Pet-a-Palooza
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted Pet-a-Palooza today.Pet-a-Palooza was a fun-filled afternoon with music, kids' activities, giveaways, and even some sweet treats for our four-legged friends.Additionally, it was an opportunity to meet the many animals available for adoption.It ran from noon to 4 PM at Humane Animal Rescue's East Side campus on Hamilton Avenue.More information about Humane Animal Rescue can be found here.
