Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO