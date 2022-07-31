Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs

butlerradio.com
CTCC To Renovate Playground
Southern Butler County residents and businesses are invited to help with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Community Chest is renovating the Kids Castle Playground in Community Park and offering personalize fence pickets at the entranceway to the new facility for a $200 donation. The...
CAC To Hold BBQ
A local group is inviting the public to join in an annual gathering for food, fellowship, and fun. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is holding their 7th annual Family BBQ on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. This free event will be held at Moraine State Park’s...
County Children’s Center To Receive Grant
A local organization will receive state funding to help provide more local families with access to high quality early learning programs. The PA Department of Education Office of Child Development and Early Learning is awarding nearly $860,000 to the Butler County Children’s Center through the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
BHS Class of ’70 Reunion This Month
The Butler High School Class of 1970 will hold their reunion later this month but reservations are due soon. The event will take place Saturday, August 20th at the Butler Country Club. Cocktails will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. at a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner...
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Regatta Returns
The Moraine State Park Regatta is nearly ready to return. The 23rd annual event will begin Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moraine’s Lake Arthur in Portersville before continuing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s activities include a 5K, live...
Robin’s Home To Undergo Paint Project
A group of regional paint store employees is undertaking a project later this week at a local facility for women Veterans in need of shelter. Members of the Women’s Networking Group at Sherwin Williams plan to spend Wednesday and Thursday painting at Robin’s Home in Butler. Project coordinator...
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
Center Receives Grant For Dental Services
The Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center is receiving a grant to help provide dental services to individuals in the area. The non-profit was recently awarded $20,000 from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to do dental work for uninsured county residents. The Jean Purvis Community Health Center was created...
Smoke Detectors For Seniors
Seniors ages 65 and older in the Cranberry area are invited to take advantage of a program to receive free smoke detectors. The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is distributing battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers of the Township Municipal Center. This effort...
PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties
INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host four regional job fairs to fill positions in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter...
5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods will split $527,345 for community improvement projects
Certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh get a lot of attention and investment. Others clearly do not. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Neighborhood Initiatives Fund Program hopes to rectify that by giving a boost to projects in underserved communities. Since 2019, the URA initiative has invested nearly $2 million in 37 projects...
Saxonburg Native Outlines School Shooting In New Book
A Saxonburg native and longtime educator is returning to his hometown tomorrow to discuss a new book. Dr. Jeffrey Neal is a 1981 Knoch graduate who has been in the education industry for the last 34 years in Florida. His book is “What A Long Strange It’s Been” was recently...
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End
Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End. Riverlife, the City of Pittsburgh, H.O.P.E. for Tomorrow, and the West End Community Group received funding through The Funders Network to engage young leaders and community members to lead a holistic, coordinated planning process around projected development at the West End Bridge.
Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow
Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
Bonus Payment Coming for Some Older Residents
Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who have been approved for state tax or rent rebates will be receiving a one-time bonus payment in the coming weeks, officials have announced. The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
