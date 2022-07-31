ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jared Kushner said he stopped Donald Trump from attacking Rupert Murdoch, according to new memoir

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Jwrf_0gzPAWHP00
Rupert Murdoch and Jared Kushner on March 14, 2013 in New York City.

Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • Jared Kushner said he stopped Donald Trump from attacking Rupert Murdoch after he criticized him in 2015.
  • Kushner claims he then convinced a skeptical Murdoch to support Trump, according to his upcoming memoir.
  • Murdoch-owned Fox News went on to play a crucial role in boosting Trump's political rise.

Jared Kushner said that he intervened to stop Donald Trump from attacking media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 2015, according to his forthcoming memoir.

In "Breaking History," a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian, Kusher said his father-in-law was enraged by Murdoch's criticisms of him while he was running for the Republican primary.

"Trump called me. He'd clearly had enough. 'This guy's no good. And I'm going to tweet it,'" Kushner writes in the book, per the paper.

"'Please, you're in a Republican primary,' I said, hoping he wasn't about to post a negative tweet aimed at the most powerful man in conservative media. 'You don't need to get on the wrong side of Rupert. Give me a couple of hours to fix it.'"

In his book, Kushner claims that he convinced a skeptical Murdoch to support his father-in-law, The Guardian reports, which ultimately became a pivotal relationship.

Murdoch-owned Fox News went on to play a significant role in boosting Trump's ascension from businessman and reality TV star to president.

When Trump first entered politics in 2015, Murdoch was openly critical of him, once tweeting : "When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?"

Kushner writes that he visited the media mogul in July 2015 after Trump became enraged by a New York Times story about Murdoch's dim view of him.

"'Rupert, I think he could win,' I said as we sat in his office. 'You guys agree on a lot of the issues. You want smaller government. You want lower taxes. You want stronger borders,'" Kushner writes.

Kushner said Murdoch appeared to be surprised that Trump was serious about running and the next day called to tell Kushner he might have been "misjudging" the situation.

"I've looked at this, and maybe I was misjudging it. He actually does have a real following. It does seem like he's very popular like he can really be a kingmaker in the Republican primary with the way he is playing it," Murdoch told Kushner, according to the book.

After convincing Murdoch that Trump wanted to be president, Kushner says they came to "a truce, for the time being."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1jFG_0gzPAWHP00
Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Fox News

Despite ongoing reports about tension between the two men over the years, Fox News continued to be supportive of Trump during his term.

However, the relationship became fraught when Fox News became the first major news outlet to call Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

It has previously been reported that Kushner called Murdoch on election night to question the move and that the media mogul told him the numbers were "ironclad."

Since his 2020 election loss, which Trump continues to deny, Fox News began distancing itself from him, often bypassing his coverage in favor of other Republicans.

Kushner's memoir, which recounts his time as a senior adviser to Trump during his presidency, is set to be published on August 23.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

MAUSBORN69
3d ago

 “How much money does it take to turn your back on your country, on the American people?” At what point will folks ADMIT THE TRUTH? Police, Firefighters, Veterans, MEANS NOTHING to Trump and Republicans! There is absolutely NOTHING Trump and Republicans WON'T DO FOR MONEY and POWER! THINK they haven't SOLD this country's secrets for MONEY?

Reply(1)
3
Related
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Fox News#Guardian#Republican
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Hunter Biden makes rare public outing amid investigation

Hunter Biden appeared in public in Malibu, California, with wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau Thursday after news broke that the outcome of an investigation into his finances had reached a "critical stage." Hunter Biden has made few public appearances since his father Joe Biden won the presidency in...
MALIBU, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

564K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy