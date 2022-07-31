ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

By Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
We've reached the end of July and the homestretch of the NASCAR regular season. Only five races remain before the 10-race, Cup Series playoffs begin, and 14 drivers have already won a race, leaving only two postseason berths for winless drivers as the bubble gets smaller and smaller.

Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway offers an opportunity for the winner to kiss the famous bricks but also a chance for a road course ace to steal a victory. Cup drivers will hit the IMS road course for just the second time in series history, and last year's event produced plenty of chaos before one such ace — AJ Allmendinger, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver — claimed the win in double overtime.

Kurt Busch will miss his second consecutive race while he recovers from a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Ty Gibbs will once again fill in for the 2004 Cup champion in the No. 45 Toyota.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8Amf_0gzPATdE00
AJ Allmendinger (16) celebrates after winning the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Jenna Watson, Indianapolis Star

PLAYOFFS: Here's the unusual scenario if more than 16 drivers have wins

IMS: Committed to IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader, road course for Cup race

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis start?

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Indianapolis on?

NBC is broadcasting the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is 82 laps around the 2.439-mile road course for a total of 199.998 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 15 laps, Stage 2: 20 laps, Stage 3: 47 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup race at Indianapolis?

AJ Allmendinger led on only two laps — both in double overtime — taking the lead when leaders Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe tangled on the restart. Allmendinger then held off Ryan Blaney by 0.929 seconds to win the Cup Series' first race on the road course.

What is the lineup for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

3. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

7. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

9. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

11. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

12. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

13. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

15. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

16. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

17. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

18. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

20. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

21. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

22. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

23. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

25. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

26. (45) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

27. (15) Joey Hand, Ford

28. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

29. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

30. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

31. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

32. (77) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

33. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

34. (27) Loris Hezemans, Ford

35. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

36. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota

37. (78) Josh Williams, Ford

38. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

