Euros Final: Is England Vs Germany On TV? Channel, Live Stream And Start Time

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement
Brighton and Hove Albion have dismissed reports stating that they have reached an agreement on a fee of £52.5 million to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had previously stated that the move is on the verge of completion as Chelsea had agreed a fee and personal terms with the player.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Revealed: When Chelsea and Brighton will confirm Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill transfers
Chelsea and Brighton are expected to announce the deals for Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill on Friday, according to reports. After a week of negotiations, the two deals are set to be confirmed by both clubs later this week for Cucurella and Colwill. Brighton rejected all reports of a deal...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho deliver Chelsea verdicts ahead of Premier League opener vs Everton
Both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho have shared their verdicts on the upcoming Premier League season for Chelsea. The Blues kick-off the new season on Saturday evening as they prepare to take on Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park. Last year, Thomas Tuchel''s side finished third in the league and despite...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Which Team Has The Best Early Fixtures From An FPL Perspective?
Fixture swings for clubs are important: if a club is about to have a great run of games, you might want to consider bringing one or two of their key FPL players in, or if the opposite is true it may be time for a parting of the ways. Ahead...
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
The Players With The Most Man Of The Match Awards Per Season
Lionel Messi has been named Man of the Match more often than everyone else in a season on 11 occasions since 2009 alone. There's really no point in me trying to explain how good Messi is at football, you either know, because you have watched football, or you can't be convinced that he's anything other than Eibarman.
Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. Chelsea head to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard's side in their first game of the 2022/23 campaign, and Thomas Tuchel will be eager to get off to a winning start.
Fantasy Football Gameweek 1 Talking Point: Is It Going To Be The Year Of The Defender?
Every week, there’s one key discussion point that’s the talk of the town; this may intersect one of the other articles I write here (and I may therefore find a different angle in this one), but normally there’s something distinct dominating the conversation. Ahead of Gameweek 1...
