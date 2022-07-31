Dan French drives the bus

We need a full set of tools to address the climate crisis. We Vermonters are fighting toward a better future for our next generation, but as a country we have work to do. The Inflation Reduction Act is a necessary tool for us to add to our climate toolbelt. Nearly $370 billion in funding will be put toward climate spending, which will allow Vermonters to go solar, use tax credits for used and new electric vehicles, and retrofit homes at a scale once unattainable.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO