Dan French drives the bus

vtdigger.org
Related
WCAX
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
WCAX
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s first training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s first training academy.
WCAX
Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont
Jay Peak could soon have new owners. Investigators say they did not find anyone who was injured. Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago. Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont. Updated: 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
VTDigger
‘Protection’ or invasion of person?￼
Why do bystanders in public spaces in Vermont feel it is their right to pull out their cellphones and record a stranger's very private moments? How does this stranger benefit from your intrusive voyeurism?. You may, or may not, be one these members of society who believes that you are...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
VTDigger
Inflation Reduction Act essential tool for Vermont￼
We need a full set of tools to address the climate crisis. We Vermonters are fighting toward a better future for our next generation, but as a country we have work to do. The Inflation Reduction Act is a necessary tool for us to add to our climate toolbelt. Nearly $370 billion in funding will be put toward climate spending, which will allow Vermonters to go solar, use tax credits for used and new electric vehicles, and retrofit homes at a scale once unattainable.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
WCAX
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Leadership Institute welcomes newest alumni to its professional network
The Snelling Center for Government(link is external) celebrated the graduation of the following students of the Vermont Leadership Institute(link is external) at ceremonies at Basin Harbor in Vergennes in early June:. Heather Allin, Lebanon, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living; Nicolas Anzalone, St Johnsbury, The Achievement Network; Gaston Bathalon,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VTDigger
Hunters are victims of a misinformation campaign
I want to discuss the root cause of the recent attacks on hunters in Vermont. This type of violence against community members who hunt is a direct result of the way anti-hunting groups in the state have chosen to vilify their neighbors who hunt. This is the natural result of seven years of propaganda and misinformation, and it is entirely predictable.
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
WCAX
New Hampshire colleges, universities targeted by bomb threats
Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists
Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
Frank Cioffi: High-quality health care requires thoughtful financial support now
In this region, we cannot separate the financial and policy discussion about health care costs from the high-quality services we all expect to receive for ourselves, our loved ones, our employees and community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frank Cioffi: High-quality health care requires thoughtful financial support now.
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
mynbc5.com
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
Comments / 0