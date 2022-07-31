Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls

It's impossible to differentiate between a personal phone call to family and a call to an attorney. All calls in and out of Correctional facilities are recorded, the inmates and the attorneys know this.
inmates are warned all call are recorded. so they want to dispute someone "listening" as a means to get out of what they did....where is the justice for their victims..... these people are murderers.....I pray they aren't thinking they will get lessened sentences or released because of it.
