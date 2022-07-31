Conversations from the Pointed Firs: author William Carpenter

www.themainemonitor.org
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
Can’t save the forest for the trees: Confronting the loss of species that define Maine woodlands
The bare branches of a beech tree, flanked by the trunks of several ash trees, portend the vast change in store for forest ecosystems as many of these trees succumb to beech leaf disease and emerald ash borer. Photo by Marina Schauffler. In forests, we expect slow change. Trees gain...
LePage said lawyers should have made sure they weren’t being recorded by Maine jails
Paul LePage’s remarks attempt to place the responsibility for the recorded phone calls on the lawyers, rather than jail administrators or the telecom company that installed the phone systems in most Maine county jails. Photo by Samantha Hogan. After accepting the endorsement of Maine’s largest police union, Republican candidate...
Examining poverty levels in Maine by county
The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of individuals living below the poverty level as of 2020. The default display is the percentage of individuals at all ages, and the data can be sorted by age group by clicking on the “All People” menu option or by hovering over each county’s block.
Mills outraises LePage in latest campaign donation period
Governor Janet Mills widened her fundraising lead over Paul LePage in the past several weeks, amassing a total of $3.8 million compared with just under $1.8 million for the Republican challenger, according to reports filed Tuesday. Mills, the Democratic incumbent seeking a second term, had about $2.7-million on hand compared...
Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting announces new executive director
After a thorough, competitive search, the Board of Directors of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting announced the appointment of Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm, a retired U.S. Foreign Service Officer, as the new executive director of MCPIR/The Maine Monitor. Schweitzer-Bluhm, a resident of Belfast, brings 26 years of experience representing the...
Maine judge grants class action status to ACLU suit on public defense system
A class action lawsuit filed against Maine officials that alleges they failed to create an effective public defense system has cleared two major hurdles. Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy granted the ACLU of Maine’s request for class certification on July 13 after she denied the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit in June. The decision is an important recognition that the problems with Maine’s representation of defendants isn’t isolated to one county or case, but that there is a statewide problem, said Zach Heiden, chief counsel with the ACLU of Maine that represents the plaintiffs.
The Maine Monitor receives grant to redesign, enhance website
The Maine Monitor’s website will get a new look and add many useful features in the near future thanks to a Sustainable Publishing Solutions grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The Monitor is one of 25 newsrooms that received the grant, which is designed to...
ABOUT
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
