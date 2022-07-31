Conversations from the Pointed Firs: author William Carpenter

A class action lawsuit filed against Maine officials that alleges they failed to create an effective public defense system has cleared two major hurdles. Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy granted the ACLU of Maine’s request for class certification on July 13 after she denied the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit in June. The decision is an important recognition that the problems with Maine’s representation of defendants isn’t isolated to one county or case, but that there is a statewide problem, said Zach Heiden, chief counsel with the ACLU of Maine that represents the plaintiffs.

