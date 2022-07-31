2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2: The Desert Runner

gmauthority.com
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Teased Ahead Of August 11th Reveal
GM has released what will likely be the final official teaser image of the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon before the mid-size pickup truck makes its official debut on August 11th. This teaser image provides a glimpse of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X model with the exclusive First Edition package....
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado WT: The Workhorse
The third-generation Chevy Colorado pickup has arrived for the 2023 model year, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the base 2023 Chevy Colorado WT (Work Truck) with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. For those who may be...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado LT: The Mid-Range Truck
General Motors has pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing the midsize pickup’s third generation. The 2023 Chevy Colorado ushers in a variety of changes and updates, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the mid-range 2023 Chevy Colorado LT trim level. Among the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Open Road Sales Event Extended Through August
GM has extended the Chevy Open Road sales event through to the end of August, allowing customers to take advantage of discounts and financing deals on a wide variety of Bowtie-badged products for one more month. Just as in July, the main draw with the Chevy Open Road sales event...
gmauthority.com
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases 2022 Chevy Malibu Emission Recall For Turbocharged 1.5L Engine
GM has started a voluntary production emission recall for certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Malibu mid-size sedan over an issue related to the engine control module and factory high-pressure fuel pump. The problem: this voluntary emissions recall applies to certain 2022 Chevy Malibu models with the turbocharged...
gmauthority.com
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,250 In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount offers up to $3,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models, while the Chevy Open Road sales...
gmauthority.com
Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC520 Supercharger Package
Customers with a need for speed and a refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 or 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 in the driveway can satisfy that go-fast itch with the new SC520 Package upgrade from Callaway. Based out of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Callaway Cars has been making high-performance GM vehicles and parts...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM Authority learned in early January that heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) would be under a temporary constraint on certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models. Now, GM has begun to retrofit vehicles affected by this change with heated/ventilated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Gets ‘Poor’ Rating In Latest IIHS Side Crash Test
The Chevy Malibu received an overall rating of ‘Poor’ in a recent side impact crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, losing out to key rivals like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima. The IIHS evaluated seven different midsize vehicles using its updated...
gmauthority.com
1961 Chevy Corvette Big Brake Fuelie Monterey Bound
There were plenty of changes to the Chevy Corvette for 1961. The heavy chrome teeth in the grille were replaced by an argent silver-finished grid of thin horizontal and vertical bars, the rear end was restyled with the “duck tail” that would carry through on the 1963-1967 Corvette convertibles (the gas door would be relocated to the center of the rear deck for Mid-Year Corvettes), and with the back half redesign came the four tail lights, a Corvette hallmark. The new rear-end styling also necessitated the relocation of the exhaust exit, which was moved to under the body just behind the rear tires. Headlight bezels were painted body color instead of being chrome plated. The transmission tunnel width shrunk slightly, allowing a bit more interior space.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra HD Configurator Now Live
The online configurator for the 2032 GMC Sierra HD is live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to select their preferred options and features for the full-size heavy-duty pickup and view a complete pricing summary. The 2023 GMC Sierra HD configurator allows users to select their preferred body style...
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Chevy Montana Promises Class-Leading Fuel Efficiency
General Motors continues to reveal details of the next-generation Chevy Montana ahead of its world debut early next year in Brazil, promising that Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup will have class-leading fuel efficiency. The automaker has just published a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,550 In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra discount continues offering up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra 1500...
gmauthority.com
Black-Out 2022 Chevy Silverado RST Gets Fresh Accents: Video
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces a full model refresh, debuting as the fourth model year for the latest fourth-gen pickup nameplate. Among the updates is revised exterior styling and a completely overhauled interior space, and now, one builder is adding a dash of customization to the mix, as seen in the following brief video feature.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan nameplate, with the high-performance 2023 CT4-V Blackwing introducing a few updates and changes over the range-topper’s initial 2022 model year. Among these is the introduction of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Brand Incentives Down 60 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at GM remains down from last year, with the value of available incentives for the automaker’s mass-market Chevy brand falling by nearly 60 percent in the second quarter, mirroring incentive spending in Q1. The average incentive offered on a Chevy vehicle in Q1 2022 stood at $1,696...
