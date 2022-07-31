ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee

By Correspondent
milwaukeeindependent.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.milwaukeeindependent.com

Comments / 10

Thressa Johnson
4d ago

well I'm very grateful to WHEDA, however I wonder how you determine which city to help out. I can tell you in Eau Claire we are in dire need of affordable housing. let me repeat that in dire need! I could give you so many explanations and reasons and examples of why we do but I just wish you'd take a look at our problems here. we've got luxury apartments going up everywhere. we don't need any more we need affordable housing for everybody, disabled elderly VETS and just homeless shelters. enough said you get to jist.

Reply
4
Related
PLANetizen

Report: Milwaukee Racial Homeownership Gap Increasing

A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum highlights the city’s “acute racial equity challenges” when it comes to homeownership rates. According to a press release about the report, “Our March 2022 research brief showed that the city’s large racial disparities in homeownership widened over the last decade.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses

Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
isthmus.com

Wisconsin health official blindsided by department's about-face

The head of a state agency charged with enforcing Wisconsin’s rules regarding nursing homes and other residential care facilities was blindsided to learn that unknown others in state government had rescinded citations issued to a Milwaukee-area provider regarding the unlawful eviction of my then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. “This is...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday. The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.
WISCONSIN STATE
MATC Times

4133 Pine Ave 4140-4150 S. Whitnall Ave.

Well kept unit in nice location. Heat included! - 2 bedroom available in a well kept building near Bayview downtown area. Unit includes a refrigerator, range/oven, and A/C unit. Utilities included are heat, water/sewer, and trash. For questions or to schedule a time to see it, please call our office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#State Housing#Wheda#American#National Housing Trust
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
RACINE, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’

The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy