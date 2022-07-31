Qualifying opens Monday for council seats in Alto, Clarkesville, Demorest

accesswdun.com
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Winder seeks resolution to LOST distribution and SDS solutions with County
Winder City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution allowing the City to propose a new agreement with Barrow county for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution at their meeting on Tuesday night. The City Council is also seeking to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) disputes with the...
LISTEN: Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon talks new downtown square properties
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about new properties coming to the downtown square. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Forsyth County Schools opens New Hope Elementary
Students have returned to the classroom in Forsyth County Schools, and some of those students are kicking off the year at a brand new facility: New Hope Elementary. New Hope Elementary, located off Castleberry Road north of Bethelview Road, is the district's 23rd elementary school. While it is a new...
flagpole.com
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting
There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
Alan James King
Alan James King, 46, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul King, Sr. and Leona of Durant, MS; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Fannie Lou Mason of Dahlonega, GA. Alan is survived by his son, Andrew Paul King, Braselton, GA; mother, Versie Mason Cornatzer, Buford, GA; father, Paul King, Jr. (Gail), Lavonia, GA; brother, Alex King (Julie), Hoschton, GA; sisters, Angie McElvery (Bill), Gillsville, GA; Anita Phillips (Scotty), Winder, GA; Amanda King, Loganville, GA.; and girlfriend, Laura Owen, Athens, GA. Affectionately Known as “BUG” by his siblings and nieces and nephews, Alan loved the outdoors and sports. He was a fan of all of the Georgia teams, especially the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and of course, the University of Georgia. Alan’s most enjoyable times were spent with his son, Drew. He enjoyed grilling and he loved growing unique plants. He also loved listening to country music and classic rock stations. He was a technician with A T & T. We are so grateful to have the ability to gather all of those dear to Alan. We invite you to a Celebration of the Life he lived to the fullest on August 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA. Bring your precious stories and memories to share.
Stephen Russell Monroe
Stephen Russell Monroe age 71 of Clayton formerly of Gainesville entered heaven Wednesday August 3, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Steve was born in Cobb County to the late Lynn Austin & Melrose Cash Monroe. He owned & operated Steve Monroe Hauling. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co
There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
Jean Horton Oliver
Jean Horton Oliver, age 82, of Jefferson, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Johnny H. Oliver. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Mark) Halloran, Seguin, TX, John (Hope) Oliver, Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Holly Parker, Chespeake, VA, Anita Parker, Jefferson, GA, Hannah (Dustin) Sloan, Auburn, GA, John Oliver III, Jefferson, GA; 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia Parker, Ridge Sloan, Bowman Sloan; brother, Elton (Phyllis) Horton, Elijay, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Oliver was born August 3, 1939 in Shoal Creek, NC. She was a graduate of Gilmer County High School. Mrs. Oliver was retired from Gwinnett Hospital System at Joan Glancy as a Central Supply Technician over 38 years. She was a member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church, Buford, GA. She was attending Pond Fork Baptist Church in Jefferson, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Johnny Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA.
Larry Lee Fowler
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Larry Lee Fowler, age 42, of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Thursday, August 4, 2022. Mr. Fowler was born in Albany, Georgia the son of the late Joe Fowler and Mary Alice McDonald Bullock of Jefferson, he was self-employed in the Tree Cutting Business.
Penny Faye Wynn Umberhandt
Mrs. Penny Faye Wynn Umberhandt, age 62 of Park Street, Toccoa passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Nathan and Cora Martin Wynn, she was born July 11, 1960 in Carrolton, Georgia having lived most of her life in Toccoa. She was employed with Luftex and a member of Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
City Council approves two new restaurants for the downtown Gainesville north parking deck
The Gainesville City Council approved a lease agreement for two restaurants in the north parking deck in the downtown area. A pizza and Tex-Mex restaurant were proposed at the City Council work session, last Thursday morning and the resolution was put on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. “Investment in...
Wreck on Ga. 197 in Rabun County claims life of motorcyclist
A Kentucky man died after his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck in Rabun County about noon Tuesday. Charles O. Moore, 72, from Florence, Ky., was driving his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ga. 197 when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Tundra truck driven by 64-year-old Paul Evan St. Martin of Clayton, said Sgt. Luke Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa.
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Fire at Habersham Medical Center extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival
A small fire in the kitchen at Habersham Medical Center in Demorest Monday night was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival. “While en route, they advised the fire had occurred 20 minutes ago and was under control,” said Demorest Fire Chief Jonathan Knight. “Units arrived on the scene and discovered the fire was out and was contained to an electrical outlet. Units secured the power, and all is ok.”
Tim Weldon
Tim Weldon, 43 of Commerce, Georgia went to be with he Lord on August 2, 2022. Mr. Weldon was born on May 11, 1979. He was the son of William Lonnie Weldon and the late Emma Lou Buffington Weldon of Jefferson. Tim was a loving devoted husband to Tiffany Lynn...
Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville
Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties. There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad...
Latest proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
The Gwinnett Place Mall may have a completely new look before too long. The team that is working on development plans for the area has released the latest design idea. According to the latest plan, the mall would become more of a residential area, with less retail and office space than in earlier drafts.
