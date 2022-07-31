ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Vox Populi: 'I think people should quit laughing at Josh Hawley ...'

By Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrQ9w_0gzP6CP800

Vox Populi is the voice of the people. Leave your comments at savannahvox@gmail.com.

***

"I think people should quit laughing at Josh Hawley. I'm impressed that he could run that fast without a spine!"

***

"If the powers that be are going to rename the Talmadge Bridge, then it should be for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. If there’s a man that deserves the honor it is he."

***

"Trump is whining about being persecuted. He should be worried about being prosecuted."

***

"It's pretty obvious the Democrats are trying to bring across that old axiom that perception is reality. Smart people realize that perception can also be a lie."

More Vox Populi:'What's the difference between Donald Trump and Jim Jones?'

***

"Can you believe that? One hundred ninety five House Republicans voted against the right to contraceptive."

***

"When the dust settles from the tons of cash we are being forced to give, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be a billionaire. I'll be lucky to go out for a hamburger once a week."

***

"So, we can't stop people from bringing fentanyl into our country, but we're supposed to believe that if we give up our guns, people who would do us harm could not get guns?"

***

"The only thing stolen in the 2020 election was the $250 million that Trump stole from his supporters!"

***

"President Biden's economic policies are even affecting the local panhandlers. They are now asking for $5 when last year it was $1."

***

"Okay, Savannah folks. Have you had enough time now to figure out who got the short end of the stick in the Georgia Southern/Armstrong merger?"

***

"If you support Donald Trump, stop calling yourself a patriot. It's insulting to the rest of us who actually care about this country."

***

"Buddy Carter's too busy to protect our rights... What could be more important than that?"

***

"The Second Amendment says you have the right to bear arms. Does the Second Amendment say anything about the right to have ammunition?"

***

"Are the grass and weeds growing in the cracks in county-maintained bridges and roads Helen Stone and Patrick Farrell's plan to combat global warming?"

***

"How can Biden lecture the king of Saudi Arabia about 'human rights' while advocating for the murder of unborn children?"

***

"I would rather RuPaul watch my child than Rand Paul."

***

"If the U.S. government could be overthrown by a couple hundred unarmed rednecks, then it does not deserve to survive!"

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Rupaul
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vox Populi#Smart People#The Talmadge Bridge#Supreme Court#Democrats#House#Republicans
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Hawley heads into Ted Cruz territory with shameful response to running video

In 2016, Donald Trump and his band of deplorables devoured Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential aspirations. With mockery, misinformation and straight-up malicious insults (about Cruz’s wife and father, no less), Trump effectively ejected the Texas Republican from the conservative movement. The Ted Cruz we see today is a broken man who shamelessly crawled back to grovel before Trump, the movement’s true leader. And he was only allowed back once he became the full-on right-wing caricature — a meme lord, an internet troll — the movement demanded him to be.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Beast

Jon Stewart Fires Back at Ted Cruz’s ‘Bullshit’ Excuses

After days of lobbying Republican senators from Capitol Hill and the airwaves of Newsmax and Fox News, Jon Stewart is showing no signs of letting up on the fight to pass the Honoring Our PACT Act, which would give additional health benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy