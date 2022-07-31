Apalachee Regional Park: Turning a community eyesore into a gem | Gary Yordon

It was a stretch of 10 weeks in the summer of 1975.

Each night after my roommate Pat Keating would go to bed, I would go out to his Fiat and siphon off some gas. Not too much, but just enough to make sure Pat would run low on gas much sooner than he should have.

I knew the accelerated use of gas, with no other reasonable explanation, would drive him crazy. He went so far as taking his car to a repair shop trying to find an answer about why he was getting such poor gas mileage. His frustration grew as they told them they couldn’t find any reason for the loss of fuel.

After about a month, I just stopped siphoning off gas and everything returned to normal for Pat.

I waited a few weeks and each night after Pat went to sleep, I would go out and add a little gas. And for weeks, Pat’s car simply could not run out of gas. He bragged about that right up until I told him. It took about a year until Pat finally thought it was funny.

But this column is not about Pat sharing his disdain for my warped sense of humor. Remembering Gasgate reminded me that sometimes the best plans are the ones that take a long time. The ones that end with something special, even when they are born from something unexpected.

I took office as a Leon County Commissioner in 1986 and was fortunate to have the landfill in my district. Oh goodie. The very first complaint I heard as a commissioner was from a guy who was mad about the landfill. That irate call was the tip of the trashberg. Every week I heard from angry residents about Mount Waste.

And I understood why. The rotten-egg smell that was like an odorous blanket thrown over the area neighborhoods, was just one of the many issues we faced managing the unmanageable.

So, we got serious and scoured the country to find which communities were doing it right, and over time developed a plan that would make the worst possible use into the best possible opportunity. The commission invested in liners to keep the waste from leaching into the soil and methane gas recovery from the rotting waste.

We had a hopeful plan for one day turning our stink bomb into a place we could visit with pride. When we first presented the community with the idea of turning our landfill into a park, you can imagine the skepticism. I mean this wasn’t exactly a pasture where Julie Andrews would prance. But we plunged ahead.

We knew this plan would take decades, which meant handing off this football full of bad air to future commissions. After years of meetings and design, Bob Rackleff took office in 1998 and jumped right in. Bob led the commission through the next phase of closure and continued to nurture the vision. Then in 2010 Kristen Dozier was elected to the district and took the handoff. The two constants were County Administrators Parwez Alam and Vince Long, leading a dedicated staff of people with a shared vision.

Closing a landfill is not exactly a walk in the park. You need enough state permits to well, fill a landfill. Moving tons of what you didn’t want, reclaiming the land and creating disposal alternatives. The list is endless. But finally, the commission got the landfill closed and it was time to make the park a reality.

And 34 years later, here we are. If you haven’t been out to Apalachee Regional Park, go. Seriously, go. The park is an amazing facility with wide vistas, great trails, and new public facilities. A great place to take a walk and soak up the countryside, and home to many cross-country races. A textbook example of what can be done if there is the will to make it happen, no matter how long it takes.

And last week, Director Kerri Post and her folks at Visit Tallahassee announced the realization of their vision; a $4.3-million local economic boost by being chosen to host the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, right where the gulls used to sit on your Glad Bags full of household memories.

Sometimes it’s gas, sometimes it’s garbage. Either way, you gotta love a good plan.

Gary Yordon is a host of the political WCTV program "The Usual Suspects" and president of The Zachary Group. You can find his podcast, "Banana Peel Boulevard" at thepeelpodcast.com or on the Apple, Amazon Music and Spotify platforms.

