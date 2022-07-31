Where do local candidates stand on the environment? This forum will provide you with answers | Opinion

When you picture Tallahassee, what comes to mind? Maybe you think of the massive oak trees dripping with Spanish moss. Perhaps you have an image of Cascades Park on a spring evening, or cypress trees ringing one of our urban ponds. Whatever you picture, I’m willing to bet that you see green.

The green in your mind’s eye makes sense. After all, Tallahassee boasts one of the highest percentages of urban tree cover of any city in the country. This is what sets the city and the rest of the county, apart from many places in the United States. Tourism, for example, reflects this fact. The tourism sector alone accounts for more than $1 billion injected into our local economy, and I’d bet we can thank our green surroundings for much of that.

I think that most residents of Tallahassee and Leon County recognize how central a role the environment plays in their lives – economically, ecologically, and personally. The health and beauty of Wakulla Springs, for instance, depends upon the quality of the underlying Floridan aquifer; the same aquifer that we in Leon County depend upon for clean drinking water.

Perspectives on how to approach environmental and sustainability issues vary greatly, and many residents have thoughts on how to solve them. Because of this, residents expect the same from their elected officials.

Enter the Big Bend Environmental Forum (bbef.org). This group of 18 member organizations facilitates public input, education, dialogue, and discussion on environmental topics.

The alliance accomplishes this through its primary and general election forums held during each two- year election cycle. During these events, candidates for multiple elected offices answer questions that help citizens understand their stances on conservation and environmental issues and what their plans are to tackle the concerns that residents have

On August 4, the Primary Forum will be held at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with a meet-and-greet beforehand that begins at 5:15 p.m.

Candidates for Leon County Commission at-large and Districts 1, 3, 5 will be joining candidates for City Commission Seats 1, 4, and 5 in this year’s Primary Forum. With such a large number of candidates, many voters may rely upon name recognition, but we hope this forum helps voters to focus on how candidates approach community issues rather than to simply respond to how much money they spend on advertising.

The Big Bend Environmental Forum does not take sides. Rather, the organization is focused on helping voters make informed decisions about issues that affect all of us – particularly issues that address our natural environment and future sustainability.

We hope you’ll take advantage of this opportunity. Thomas Jefferson said it best: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”

Peter Kleinhenz serves as the chair of the Big Bend Environmental Forum.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.