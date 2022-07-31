ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

In the News: Newcomerstown Now awarded nonprofit status

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkLgE_0gzP4SLw00

NEWCOMERSTOWN — Newcomerstown Now, a community based group dedicated to promoting the downtown area, has recently been awarded nonprofit status by the State of Ohio, which gives the group the ability to raise funds.

Officials said, “We are raising money for Main Street revitalization projects. We have received a grant from the Tuscarawas County Visitors and Convention Bureau for $1,800, which, so far, we have used towards our Second Saturday events, but we still need $2,000 to completely reach our summer 2022 goal.”

Any area resident wishing to help can donate by going to https://www.paypal.com/donate/ or at Park National Bank or at the Newcomerstown Mayor’s Office.

The next Second Saturday event of the season will be Aug. 13 and features Newcomerstown native T.J. Wright. In addition to the food trucks, vendors and a beer/wine garden, the August event will add pony rides for children.

Back to School event

Blessed Again, a free clothing and resource ministry inside the Medi-Wise Pharmacy at 245 W. State St., Newcomerstown, will have its opening on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and will be open on each following Wednesday.

Blessed Again will have a Back to School event from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, offering free clothing, hygiene items and detergents plus other resources for back to school.

Community partners supporting this event include NCT-CAN, Medi-Wise Pharmacy, Salvation Army of Dover/New Philadelphia, Christ United Light in The Valley Church, Empower Tusc, Calvary United Methodist Church and T4C.

Donations of clothing (clean and in good condition) and household items will be accepted in blue bins inside the building.

And, as organizers noted, “All items are free but our rent is not so please make money donations if possible.”

Football Season is right around the corner!!! These are our home game dates and what will be celebrated each game. This year is 100 consecutive years of Newcomerstown Football. Stay tuned for further details for each home game.

School notes

Newcomerstown West Elementary will have an open house from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, for grades 2-5.

The first day of school for West Elementary will be Wednesday, Aug. 17.

There will be a pre-school open house at the West Elementary on Monday, Aug. 22, from 3:15-5 p.m.

Coshocton Regional Medical Center is planning a “Fill the Backpack” program for area school districts, including Newcomerstown.

CRMC will provide backpacks with school supplies for every elementary school student. The backpacks will be distributed by the individual school districts and will include a supply box, tissues, a pack of #2 pencils, 24-count Crayola crayons, 12-count Crayola colored pencils, kid’s scissors, a glue stick, block eraser, yellow highlighter and a dry erase marker.

100th Anniversary

The Newcomerstown football program will be recognizing its 100th anniversary this season.

Events for the five home football games at Lee Stadium will include: Aug. 26 vs. Belleville, 100th Anniversary game; Sept. 2 vs. Conotton Valley, Military Appreciation game; Sept. 9 vs. Sciotoville, Biddy Cheer game; Sept. 30 vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Homecoming; Oct. 14 vs. Strasburg, Senior Night.

Ice Cream Social

There will be an ice cream social from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Birds Run Community Church, 73007 Hopewell Road, Kimbolton, on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Those attending can make their own sundae or root beer float with “yummy toppings” to choose from. There will also be yard games.

There is no cost but participants can make a free will donation if they choose.

Anniversary celebration

ARTSNCT will host an “after hours” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the non-profit arts organization.

There will be free entertainment, finger foods and beverages at ARTSNCT, 304 S. College St.

Meet the Team

Newcomerstown athletes will be introduced at a “Meet the Team” event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Lee Stadium.

Teams being introduced include cheerleaders, band, cross country, golf, football and volleyball for all athletes in grades 7-12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions

When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Kimbolton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Strasburg, OH
City
Newcomerstown, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: CPD to Enforce 11 p.m. Curfew

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are reminding teens and adults that the 11 p.m. juvenile curfew will be strictly enforced during Enshrinement Week. Especially so the night before the Grand Parade, when they say there will be a significant police presence along Cleveland Avenue NW and in the downtown area.
wtuz.com

TCC Science Teacher Charged in Matter Involving a Minor

A teacher was let go by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus after an indictment in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Riley Stone, 27, of Dover, is facing one count each of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#School Supplies#State St#Birds#Philadelphia#Charity#Park National Bank#Medi Wise Pharmacy#Salvation Army
daltonkidronnews.com

Seven Wayne County entities issue single response letter to ODOT

The closing of the Wenger Road crossing at U.S. 30 has been a big concern for residents in the area. Scott A. Miller with the Wayne County Engineer’s Office sent the contents of this letter dated June 30 to Robert Weaver, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 3, regarding Wayne County public comment response for the US 30 Corridor Safety Study. The letter was made available to The DGKN thanks to the Village of Dalton.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighters Rescue Woman from Middle Branch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480WHBC) – A woman who Canton firefighters say spent 24 hours in the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek just east of I-77 between Monday and Tuesday evenings is hospitalized at Aultman. Her condition is not known. A boater pulled her from the water. She had...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Schuring Brings Influencers to HOF Game

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most of us are watching Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game because we haven’t seen REAL pro football in six months,. And, of course, the game is happening in Canton. State Senator Kirk Schuring has other reasons. He is bringing...
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in Ohio, Marshall counties

Officials are asking people to avoid Dallas, W.Va. and the Dallas Pike Road area after a possible tornado caused significant damage Monday evening in Ohio and Marshall counties. Authorities reported damage to several homes and barns after a fierce storm moved through the area. "Well, we're going to check with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy