Pet of the Week: Gizmo's piercing eyes set him apart from the clowder

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxdnz_0gzP4RTD00

Piercing blue/green eyes set Gizmo apart from the rest of the clowder of cats currently living at Pet Refuge. He loves attention and is a very inquisitive boy. Gizmo loves to make new friends and this 2-year-old is easy to pick up and cuddle. This handsome fellow is looking for a second chance in life and he will gladly watch you and the world go by as he sits in his cat tree. Gizmo would make a great addition to any family and if you are short on beds, he will curl up and happily sleep in your bathroom sink.

Pets are available for adoption through

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

