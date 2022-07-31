Landon Miller's world champion kayaking foundation built in Western North Carolina

While the crowd cheered, Brian Miller stayed quiet as his son, Landon, made his final run at the the International Canoe Federation Freestyle World Championships earlier this month.

They’ve spent much of Landon’s life on rivers across Western North Carolina — Brian said he must’ve heard his voice enough. But after Landon left the water and stood atop the podium as world champion, they embraced.

“He had the best smile ever,” said Brian, who also won a freestyle canoe world title in 2000. “I was crying, my wife was crying, I think Landon might’ve teared up a little bit. It was just the shock of what we’d just accomplished.”

Even 4,000 miles from his Asheville home in Nottingham, United Kingdom, Landon won a title in the freestyle canoe final surrounded by the people who spend time with him in Western North Carolina.

“I knew (Landon) had it in him,” said Matteo Williams, who also placed fifth in the freestyle kayak junior final. “I had been watching him, we’ve both been training for a while. So I knew he had it in him, and I was glad that he could do it during competition.”

Landon and Williams were joined by Cashion Porter-Shirley — all teenagers who kayak in the area.

Building on an already strong kayaking community in WNC is among Landon’s goals in the sport. That includes honoring the legacy of Williams’ mother, Maria Noakes, who died while kayaking in 2018 on the Cheoah River in the Nantahala National Forest. At the World Championships, Landon wore a sticker on his helmet with the slogan ‘Live Like Maria.’

“She always had this big smile, so I always try to smile big like Maria,” Landon said. “I always try to keep her thoughts in my head whenever I’m running the river. It’s just special to have. I know she’s up there watching down on us, keeping Matteo safe, keeping me safe.”

Entering this event, Brian expected Landon to win. He emphasized nutrition, rest and “tricks that travel,” but made sure to include advice that carries over from the rivers of Western North Carolina.

“One of our philosophies is that podiums and medals are fleeting,” Brian said. “But love endures all time. So we were all about giving out love and getting back love, being human and helping others… the love that we felt from others because of what he gave to others was more rewarding than the podium.”

Back in Asheville, Landon has spent his July on the rivers with Williams and turned his focus to the future. The 2023 World Championships are set to take place close to home in Georgia, and he wants to defend his title.

But aside from his personal aspirations, strengthening the community that has helped nurture his growth into an elite kayaker and formed some of his strongest bonds is crucial in his mind.

“It means everything, because Western North Carolina might honestly be one of the best places in the world to go kayaking,” he said. “It’s helping us rebuild the kayaking community and it's also helping us strengthen it.”