Michelob Ultra, High Noon dominate concessions scene at 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Michiganders were still tipping their drinks back into Saturday evening as the descending sun bore down on the back nine holes of the Detroit Golf Club .

While Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith battled for the top spot on the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard , two other contenders waged for attention outside the ropes. The occasional tap, craft cocktail or can of Stella Artois was around, but Michelob Ultra and High Noon were the overwhelming favorites among spectators.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was certainly pushing its sponsorships with the two alcohol companies. The Michelob Ultra Athletic Club overlooks the 15th green and the High Noon Sun Deck rests next to the 17th green. Michelob signage around the course was almost as plentiful as the drink itself.

Sam Spayd, 24, from Livonia stood near the ropes on the 16th, watching the last few groups from the Area 313 Village with a blue Powerade in one hand, a Michelob in the other. Nearby, Vincenzo Didomenico, 23, from Dearborn Heights was working on his fourth High Noon of the day.

"It was hot, and I'm not gonna lie, the prices are a bit steep, but I think it's good for the city," Spayd said.

"I think if it's going to the right places, it's alright, because most big sporting events with good quality, that's just what you expect. Do I wish it was cheaper? Yeah, but you come to expect it for sure."

A Michelob is $11 and a High Noon is $13 before tax, but that didn't seem to disrupt fans' drinking. Workers from three concession stands in the area confirmed Spayd and Didomenico weren't the only ones dropping dollars and draining royal blue and white or silver and powder blue cans.

Dan Gilner, a cashier between hole Nos. 10 and 14, said Michelob was his best seller. He wasn't sure why, other than it's the stand's largest available beer on a per ounce basis.

Rebecca Delz, managing the tent on the other side of No. 10, saw her staff mostly ringing up High Noons, with a few Roak craft beers after that. She said she would personally pick the grapefruit High Noon.

"Not a huge beer guy; High Noon will keep you cool and quench the thirst and get you a little buzz going," said Didomenico, verifying the vendor's call.

Kim Morgan, working the Area 313 Village concessions stand, sold a good amount of both Michelob and High Noon.

Which, cost aside, was the better choice? After Finau and Pendrith left the course tied for first at 21-under 195, the people deserved a champion for the day. Allow the consumers, then, to make their arguments for one refreshment or the other.

Said Spayd: "Instead of buying a water and alcoholic beverage, I decided to just go for the most watery alcoholic beverage, and that ended up being a Michelob Ultra. ... It definitely hydrates you."

Said Didomenico: "I mean, I'm not here to stay hydrated. I'm here to have a good time and catch a little buzz."

Spayd later revealed he prefaced his Michelob with two High Noons, diluting the contest results and leaving a victor unclear. As for food, Gilner and Morgan concurred the chicken tenders basket and hamburgers were most popular.

On Sunday, Pendrith and Finau will need to break their tie atop the leaderboard. Maybe the final concessions numbers will reveal the best golf course thirst quencher, too.

