Holland, MI

Locals, visitors enjoy family-friendly fun at the Ottawa County Fair

By Cody Scanlan
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
PARK TWP. — With mostly sunny weather and mild temperatures, the Ottawa County Fair drew scores of locals and visitors through the gates each day to enjoy family-friendly entertainment, carnival rides, tasty food and barnyard animals.

The Ottawa County Fair is one of the largest events of the year in Holland, the culmination of months of planning and organization.

This year's fair was thrown for a loop when, less than 48 hours before guests were scheduled to arrive, the on-site Park Township Community Center caught fire. The building is likely a total loss, but fair organizers were able to shift affected events.

Grandstand entertainment this year included a rodeo, monster trucks and motorcross — among others.

People arrive at the Ottawa County Fair Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Marissa Raterink walks off to compete in another show shortly after winning Grand Champion Market Ewe Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
A young fair-goer throws darts as they play games on the midway Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Scenes from the Ottawa County Fair as thousands enjoy a week of rides, food and entertainment Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Fair-goers are silhouetted in front of the backdrop of Wednesday night's monster truck show Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
4H members prepare to show their calves during a feeder calf show Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fair. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Aubrey Patchin and William Wysocki ride the fun slide together during kids day at the Ottawa County Fair Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Scenes from the Ottawa County Fair Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Fair-goers enjoy rides, food, and more during the six day event. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Spectators watch as monster trucks take the track during the grandstand event Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Riders reach out for a high five as they ride the swings during the Ottawa County Fair Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel
Scenes from the Ottawa County Fair as fair-goers enjoy rides, food, 4H events and more Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel

