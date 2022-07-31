ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Can Akron meet the moment and overhaul policing after Jayland Walker's death?

By Subscribe
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBpPG_0gzP3aV500

It will be years before we know how the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker changes our city.

But the early returns are not encouraging at City Hall, which has been slow to tackle police reform since the society-changing police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in 2020.

To be sure, there are key differences between Floyd and Walker. Floyd's neck was pinned under an officer's knee for nine agonizing minutes long after any threat had passed. Walker, a Black man who fled police in his car and on foot, was felled by a hail of 46 bullets from eight officers in mere seconds after allegedly firing one shot minutes earlier during the car chase.

Walker's behavior concerns many who can't fathom why he ran. It's a fair question that also overlooks the lack of trust Black Americans have in police from decades of incidents not recorded by smart phones or body cameras.

That fear is unlikely to go away without fundamental changes in how police in Akron and elsewhere operate and partner with their communities.

And that's the big picture conversation that's not really begun in Akron despite two commissions and proposals from members of City Council.

From George Floyd to Jayland Walker:Here's where police reform stands in Akron.

We acknowledge there's a fine line for Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Stephen Mylett to walk with gun violence claiming lives nearly every week. The public doesn't want crime to get worse by overly discouraging policing as has happened in some larger American cities.

Citizens also don't want another Jayland Walker.

That's why it's disappointing Akron has not taken the reasonable step to at least limit when police seek to stop suspects — let alone chase them — for equipment and other minor violations. Three young men also died in April fleeing a stop for failing to signal a turn, although officers never really got a chance to chase them.

The city's key announcement so far has been a pledge to create a citizen review board to oversee the police, an old concept that's not worked in Akron before. We welcome the initiative but a myriad of questions cloud how such a board may work effectively, if the city will make it part of Akron's charter and if the union representing police officers will cooperate.

Citizen Review Board:In wake of Jayland Walker shooting, how should residents police the police in Akron?

The power of the Fraternal Order of Police in these conversations is real and can't be ignored given its negotiated contract with the city. Residents also should share FOP concerns about officer safety, respect and retaining trained officers to keep the city as safe as possible.

The FOP also needs to walk its own fine line and ensure it engages as a partner for change. Digging in its heels against meaningful reform serves nobody, including its members. Declaring the shooting as likely to be justified and consistent with officer training doesn't help the community move forward.

In a recent Beacon Journal article, reporter Amanda Garrett examined how Cincinnati overcame police violence decades ago that sparked days of riots by revamping its entire approach to policing.

“What needs to happen in cities big and small, police departments need to return to community service over law enforcement,” said former Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell. “When you get to know people, they start to trust you.”

Police reform:Could Cincinnati offer Akron a road map forward after Jayland Walker's death?

Meaningful change in Cincinnati took time but was driven forward by negotiations among citizens, the FOP, city leaders and the ACLU working to avoid a federal court order. Two resulting agreements changed how police use force and are trained while creating a citizens complaint authority among other changes.

“Part of putting the city back together again was not just telling the cops what they couldn’t do … it’s demoralizing,” said former Mayor John Cranley, who believes police reforms helped launch a Cincinnati renaissance.

What worked in Cincinnati may not work in Akron. And there's no guarantee a young Black man won't run from police there tonight.

But this moment in Akron's history demands more than what we've seen out of City Hall, City Council and the FOP so far.

Withholding the names of involved officers, roughly arresting protesters and holding private conversations and virtual council meetings won't build trust.

Or save the next Jayland.

Comments / 27

wyte~n~proud
4d ago

How about the parents in the black community teach thier heathans how to respect and comply? Can in get a vote - how many people feel jayland was in the wrong???

Reply(7)
18
MelN
4d ago

Can people start complying when a cop pulls them over? It isn't hard to do. What is different about Jayland, which the media refuses to acknowledge, is the pain he was in from the loss of his fiancee, in the month of May. All of his bizarre actions, point to him wanting to end his life, and suicide by cop was his goal.

Reply(4)
16
The Cult
4d ago

Was this written by a 7th grader? So many inaccuracies I can't even begin. Yes I can.....He was not stopped for just a minor violation. And like poor George, if he had complied and done what officers ask, he would be alive today. Walker had choices to make......it's tragic that those choices started a chain of events that led to his demise. Rather than attack the police for their response to people's criminal behavior, why is there never any focus on eliminating that criminal behavior?

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen on Woodbridge Avenue. Anyone...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
George Floyd
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraternal Order Of Police#Shooting#Police Brutality#Police Union#Black Americans#City Council
cleveland19.com

Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was convicted Wednesday afternoon of shooting and killing a young Akron mom in front of her five-year-old son and her boyfriend. A jury found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. According to Akron police,...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy