The Karma Kat Café in Mt. Pleasant will host a drag queen bingo event benefiting the shelter at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6. The event is being presented by Beauty Beyond Drag Productions, with a portion of ticket sale proceeds to be donated to supporting cats and kittens at Karma Kat Café. The café, a state licensed, rescue-based shelter is a unique concept that has changed the way homeless cats find their furever homes. People can visit for some cat to human therapy or find their new best feline friend. Bingo show tickets are $20. The Karma Kat Café is located at 612 E. Broadway, Mt. Pleasant. facebook.comKarmaKatCafe.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO