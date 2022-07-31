www.themorningsun.com
Drag bingo to benefit Karma ‘Kats’
The Karma Kat Café in Mt. Pleasant will host a drag queen bingo event benefiting the shelter at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6. The event is being presented by Beauty Beyond Drag Productions, with a portion of ticket sale proceeds to be donated to supporting cats and kittens at Karma Kat Café. The café, a state licensed, rescue-based shelter is a unique concept that has changed the way homeless cats find their furever homes. People can visit for some cat to human therapy or find their new best feline friend. Bingo show tickets are $20. The Karma Kat Café is located at 612 E. Broadway, Mt. Pleasant. facebook.comKarmaKatCafe.
Another Popular Lansing Restaurant Has Permanently Closed Its Doors
Restaurants are having a hard time right now. Between the extremely high costs of food due to inflation and the lack of staff, some restaurants are really struggling. And because of this, many restaurants have had to close their doors. Lansing is no exception. Sadly, Lansing residents have had to...
Sheridan girl raises, shows rabbits at Gratiot Fair
Ella Gardner has raised rabbits practically from birth. At 10, she’s competed at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth for half her life. This year, Ella, a sixth grade student at Greenville Middle School, brought Fudge and Olive, who are Polish and Holland lop rabbits, respectively, and spent most of the week showing and tending to the furry creatures in the small animal barn.
Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend August 5-7 and beyond
• Summer Succulent Felt Wreaths: 2 p.m. August 6, Art Reach of Mid Michigan 111 E. Broadway St. Mt. Pleasant, tickets, $30, artreachcenter.org. • True Crime Junk Journaling and Club Meeting: 5 p.m. Aug. 7, Adult craft session on junk journaling provided by For Art Sake, themed around True Crime. Followed by a meeting of the True Crime Club at 6 p.m. 301 S. University Ave., Mt. Pleasant, crdl.org/event/crafting-true-crime-junk-journal-arts-sake, 989-773-3242.
Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant
Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
Ashley teen to ride in state horse show after Gratiot Fair
A 13-year-old Ashley girl is gearing up for a state horse competition while competing at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth in Alma. Macie Akers, a student at Fulton Middle School and member of the Kountry Kids 4-H Club, is showing Elvis, her quarterhorse, at the fair this week. She...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
Do You Remember This Terrifying Day 11-Years Ago in Grand Rapids?
It was a very scary day in Grand Rapids History 11-years ago. Multiple killings and a wild police chase with a killer on the loose. It seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie, but it was real as the Grand Rapids Police were chasing Rodrick Shonte Dantzler. Dantzler had killed his wife and a daughter along with five others.
WILX-TV
Ovid-Elsie Athletic Director Steps Down
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ovid-Elsie High School needs an athletic director to begin the new school year. Jesse Johnson released a letter Wednesday to constituents in the community announcing his resignation for family reasons. He says he will stay on the job through next next week to help transition to his successor, whoever that will be.
WNEM
Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
Isabella deaths for July
Death certificates filed in Isabella County in July:. James Thomas Racine, 88, Mecosta County, died June 25. Janice May Fox, 68, Mt. Pleasant, died June 29. Susan Berge Blake, 60, Midland County, died June 29. William Emil Valle, 84, Mt. Pleasant, died June 24. Nancy Rae Cook, 89, Coe Township,...
Isabella sentencings for July 25-29
Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
Jerry Neyer wins 92nd House race in rural-urban split
Longtime farmer and Isabella County planning commission member Jerry Neyer won the 92nd House Republican primary Tuesday in a race that split largely along rural-urban lines with his closest competitor, Mt. Pleasant counselor Erin Zimmer. With 100 percent of precincts reporting Neyer received 2,876 votes; Zimmer received 2,072 votes; Gene...
