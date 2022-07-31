Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island

rinewstoday.com
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 4, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
GoLocalProv
Taste of Rhode Island Returns in October
Taste of Rhode Island event producers have announced that after a two-year pandemic hiatus, plans are underway for the return of the unique celebration of local food, drink and entertainment on October 20, 2022. The popular event, which will take place from 6:00-9:00 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, will...
rinewstoday.com
Oh, Deer! Public Deer survey & Hunting Permits
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that deer permits for legal regulated hunting, including the “all outdoors” package, are now on sale online and at local sales agents. In addition, the agency’s summer deer survey has begun. Deer permits are sold as antlered or...
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
rinewstoday.com
Muse Foundation of Rhode Island promotes giving during Black Philanthropy Month
Rhode Island’s black population is only 6.9% of the state’s population, yet the need for services and programs amongst African-Americans and persons who identify as Black is extensive. While we often look to our government and community organizations to meet the program and human service needs, the month of August celebrates the “art of giving back” globally amongst Blacks.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Blood Center experiences blood emergency
(WJAR) — Rhode Island's Blood Center declared a blood shortage on Tuesday. "We're at a one to two-day supply level. We usually like to have a five to seven-day supply," said Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Blood Center. Grimaldi-Flick said this is typical for the summer season.
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
Newport Vineyards thriving in severe drought
While severe drought conditions are impacting industries all across Rhode Island — vineyards are embracing the heat.
Turnto10.com
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
whatsupnewp.com
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Looking for the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island? Here’s a look at the total percent positive per week, new hospital admissions per week, new cases per 100,000 population by week, total positive cases/fatalities/tests, and more. Update – As of April 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Department of...
Turnto10.com
Human case of Jamestown Canyon virus found in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said it confirmed one case of Jamestown Canyon virus in a Rhode Island resident on Monday. Jamestown Canyon virus is a mosquito-borne illness that causes symptoms of a fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. In more rare cases, it can cause issues with a person's central nervous system, including meningitis or encephalitis.
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
Comments / 10