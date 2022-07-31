ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Crews Battle 2-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in San Jose

Crews are responding to a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Jose, fire officials said. According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire happened in the 400 block of Perrymont Avenue. No other details have been releeased at this time. This story is developing. Check back for...
SAN JOSE, CA
Popular San Francisco Jazz Club to Close its Doors

Club Deluxe, a beloved jazz club in San Francisco is reportedly closing its doors soon. “The club deluxe evolved from swing scene to major jazz blues, swing music night club,” said Steve Lucky. Lucky told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that he remembered playing gigs at Club Deluxe since the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

