Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United: Ash Taylor scores in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point after Dylan Levitt's opener

Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO