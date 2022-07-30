Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United: Ash Taylor scores in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point after Dylan Levitt's opener

www.skysports.com
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Wolves' Ruben Neves among options if Man Utd fail in Frenkie de Jong pursuit
Manchester United are considering alternatives to Frenkie de Jong as Erik ten Hag looks to resolve his search for midfield reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season. United have a long-standing interest in Ruben Neves, who has made 212 appearances for Wolves, scoring 24 times. Speaking in April, Wolves...
James Maddison: Leicester reject second bid over £40m from Newcastle for midfielder
Leicester have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for midfielder James Maddison - with the latest proposal made at just over £40m. The Magpies saw their opening £40m bid rejected at the weekend and the latest offer was understood to be over that figure. Leicester are believed to...
Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on brink of Champions League exit after goals from Teddy Teuma and Dante Vanzeir
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted Rangers were "lucky" to only lose 2-0 in their third qualifying round tie at Union Saint-Gilloise which leaves their Champions League hopes at severe risk. Teddy Teuma scored the Belgian side's first European goal in 58 years during the first half before Dante Vanzeir converted a...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal
Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal. Chelsea signed...
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
Euro 2022: England's Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Mary Earps make Team of the Tournament
Four England players have been named in the Women's Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament after their heroic 2-1 win over Germany in the final on Sunday. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre-back and captain Leah Williamson, midfielder Keira Walsh and Player of the Tournament Beth Mead all made the XI, alongside five Germany players and one from France and Spain.
Manchester United seeking to sell six defenders before transfer window closes - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are looking to ship six of their out-of-favour defenders before the transfer window closes in one month as new boss Erik ten Hag continues rebuilding his squad, with Sevilla interested in Alex Telles and Phil Jones in talks with DC United.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
Women's Super League stars who shone at Euro 2022 - Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh, Stina Blackstenius and more
England's march to Euro 2022 glory broke new ground for Sarina Wiegman's team, but you can expect to see many more of the tournament's big-name stars in regular Women's Super League action next season. Only three of the 18 players used by Wiegman will be plying their trade outside England...
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston feature in team of the week
The new Scottish Premiership season kicked off in style as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell made winning starts. After Ange Postecoglou's champions got their title defence off to a perfect start against Aberdeen - three Celtic players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week. Rangers...
Cristiano Ronaldo's half-time Old Trafford exit 'unacceptable', says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford during Sunday's friendly with Rayo Vallecano was "unacceptable", according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal forward was seen leaving United's stadium at half-time of Sunday's 1-1 draw with the La Liga side, the club's final pre-season friendly before the start of the new Premier League season.
Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season
1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
