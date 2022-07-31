Commonwealth Games 2022: cycling crash mars day three action – as it happened

9.04pm BST

Thanks for joining me today. The blog will be back tomorrow!

9.02pm BST

What a day for McKeon.

Related: Emma McKeon becomes most successful Commonwealth Games athlete with 11th gold medal

8.59pm BST

James Wilby wins 100m breaststroke gold

What a swim from Englishman Wilby. Peaty finishes fourth. A cracking swim from a very emotional man.

Peaty says: “When it comes to the race sometimes it doesn’t go to plan.”

Adam Peaty finished in fourth. that’s a bit of a shock. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

James Wilby wins gold in the 100m breaststroke as Adam Peaty finishes outside of the medals. Photograph: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock

8.55pm BST

Swimming: Adam Peaty is walking out for the 100m breaststroke final and the crowd have gone wild.

8.32pm BST

Women’s hockey: It was not as convincing as their win over Ghana but England are victorious again, thanks to a single goal against Canada.

8.29pm BST

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins 200m breaststroke gold

The Olympic and Commonwealth champion has another medal to add to her locker after a stunning performance in the pool.

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold for South Africa in the 200m breaststroke final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

8.17pm BST

Emma McKeon wins 11th Commonwealth gold

The Australian swimmer powers to gold in the 50m freestyle. Was it ever in doubt?

Emma McKeon celebrates after winning gold. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

8.09pm BST

Men’s rugby sevens: England defeated Uganda 31-17 in the playoff for ninth place. Jamie Adamson ran in three tries.

7.59pm BST

In other sporting news ...

Related: England crowned Euro 2022 champions after Kelly sinks Germany in extra-time

7.42pm BST

Alice Tai wins 100m backstroke gold

A gold in the pool for England and Alice Tai. She has had a tough year with injury and required surgery. What a story. New Zealand’s Tupou Neiufi takes silver and Wales’ Lily Rice bronze.

Alice Tai celebrates gold in the women’s 100m backstroke. Photograph: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock

7.32pm BST

Lewis Clareburt wins 200m butterfly gold

A cracking swim from New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt to hold off Chad le Clos. England’s James Guy takes the bronze.

Lewis Clareburt wins gold for New Zealand. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

7.19pm BST

Team England squash quarter-finalist James Willstrop has expressed disappointment with the lack of profile for his sport as he continues the defence of his men’s singles title at the Commonwealth Games.



Willstrop comprehensively dismissed Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in their round of 16 clash at the University of Birmingham with an 11-6 11-4 11-7 victory which edged the Englishman one step closer to guaranteeing himself another podium place.

Squash is facing a continuing battle for Olympic recognition while Willstrop believes his sport has also been short-changed in broadcast schedules which make it difficult for friends and family to watch him play.



He told PA news agency: “We’ve been told we can’t criticise anyone but I’m disappointed. I’d like to see it (squash) around but it’s not. People are tweeting, why isn’t it on. It should be on, everything else is on like badminton and table tennis.

I don’t see why we shouldn’t get on. It’s disappointing but we are used to it. Squash isn’t a big sport is it but what matters is this is a fabulous place to play squash.

The crowd were incredible and I know that’s a fact and great thing to play in front of. I’ve got a load of people asking if they can watch me and I think the kind of thing we’ve got is a great set up.” PA Media



7.14pm BST

Bronze for Jack Carlin

Despite losing to Matthew Glaetzer, the Scot has been awarded the bronze after his rival was relegated after going into Carlin on the bend.

Needless to say, Glaetzer looks beyond gutted at the news.

6.59pm BST

A good day for Jake Jarman.

Related: Commonwealth Games: England gymnast Jake Jarman claims all-around gold

6.58pm BST

Cycling: That makes it seven gold medals for New Zealand on the track. Impressive.

6.57pm BST

Cycling: Corbin Strong wins the 15km men’s scratch gold. A cracking finish from the New Zealander to take the victory. Scotland’s John Archibald gets silver and Wales’ William Roberts bronze.

Corbin Strong of New Zealand celebrates winning the men’s 15km scratch race final. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

6.49pm BST

Cycling: Some excellent news about Matt Walls. He only needed a few stitches, which is incredible considering the impact of the crash.

6.42pm BST

Women’s squad: Georgina Kennedy into the quarter-finals after defeating Canada’s Nicole Bunyan in style, 11-3 11-1 11-3.

6.29pm BST

Cycling: Matt Glaetzer takes the bronze against Jack Carlin. The Australian just had a little too much for the Scot.

6.24pm BST

Football (Euros): England are ahead against Germany at Wembley thanks to a lovely dink from Ella Toone.

6.13pm BST

Cycling: Matthew Richardson, 23, was born and brought up in England until he was nine years old when he moved to Australia for his father’s work. A nice moment for Richardson and his family.

6.10pm BST

Matthew Richardson wins men's cycling sprint gold

The Australian wins the opening two sprints against Nicholas Paul to take the gold. He is in shock, pedalling around the track in tears.

Mathew Richardson wins gold for Australia in the sprint. Photograph: John Walton/PA

6.02pm BST

And just like that I’m out of here. Thanks for your time. Will Unwin is back to take you through the next few hours of action. Goodbye.

5.57pm BST

Cycling: Over in the velodrome it’s gold for Australia’s Kristina Clonan in the women’s 500m time trial. She started solidly and built her speed through the race to snatch gold from Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell. Bronze goes to England’s Sophie Capewell, but what a ride from Clonan.

Kristina Clonan celebrates winning the women’s 500m time trial final. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

5.50pm BST

Yesterday Joe Truman was knocked unconscious in a dramatic crash after colliding with Matthew Glaetzer in the keirin semi-final. Today the English cyclist looks pretty battered and bruised, but happy and smiling thankfully …

5.41pm BST

Alex Yee may have won his second gold of the games but according to PA Media there may be trouble at home. Yee teamed up with Sophie Coldwell, Sam Dickinson and Georgia Taylor-Brown for an England victory in the mixed team relay triathlon. But his girlfriend, Olivia Mathias, was in the Wales team beaten into the silver medal spot. He had promised to buy her a dog if they both won a medal in Birmingham, but now he seems a little unsure …

No, that’s wrong. It’s not right. I didn’t shake on that. I haven’t backtracked. Maybe after Paris [Olympics 2024] … It was mental, running down the hill was a bit like the Tour de France, everyone on the sides, a helicopter above you. It was a bit surreal. It was really cool. Now me and Liv can put our [medals] next to each other. We have just moved house so hopefully there will be a nice place for them somewhere.”

5.28pm BST

A spot of housekeeping: England’s men’s and women’s teams are through to the semi-finals in the wheelchair 3x3 basketball, while England’s men’s bowls team have also reached the last four.

5.19pm BST

Gymnastics: Hello all, and I arrive with news that Georgia Godwin of Australia has won the women’s all-around gold medal. Godwin did not put a foot wrong and deserved victory after her silver four years ago. Britain’s Ondine Achampong, who at 18 has immense potential, took silver in her first major tournament. Emma Spence of Canada grabbed bronze while England’s Alice Kinsella will be heartbroken to have missed out on the title and dropped to fourth place after a mistake on the beam.

The agony of Alice Kinsella contrasts with the ecstasy of Georgia Godwin. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

5.12pm BST

Time for me to hop off for a break ( or watch the football ) so I’ll hand over to Rob Bleaney to take you through the next hour.

5.00pm BST

Cycling: Scotland’s Jack Carlin loses to Australia’s Matthew Richardson by 0.008. The Scot will race for the bronze medal now.

Matthew Richardson wins by the tightest of margins from Jack Carlin. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

4.54pm BST

Men’s bowls: Drama as England move into a 14-11 lead thanks to the final roll of the 17th end from Chestney. Genius bowling from the big man.

4.48pm BST

Men’s bowls: England 13-11 Jersey after end 16. It’s sooooooo close! Who will win?

4.36pm BST

Australia’s Georgia Baker wins Women’s Points gold

Cycling: The Australian dominated the race and takes first place with points. Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver and Wales’ Eluned King picks up bronze.



Georgia Baker wins gold for Australia! Photograph: Ian Walton/AP

4.30pm BST

Gymnastics: Jea Maracha’s wonderful floor display gets her up to seventh.

4.28pm BST

Gymnastics: Emma Spence has moved ahead of Alice Kinsella in the all-round final.

4.20pm BST

Men’s bowls: It’s 10-9 to England against Jersey after end 13 in the quarter final. It’s pretty intense stuff on the greens.

4.06pm BST

Cycling: Laura Kenny is action very soon. She is taking part in the 25km points race. That is just 100 laps of the track.

4.00pm BST

Cycling: Chris Hoy on the crash: “There are quite often crashes but they are rarely very serious. This one is the direct result of not having a barrier at the top of the fencing. Personally, I think it is preventable if they put a perspex screen to protect the crowd. I have seen a shot of it and it was horrendous to see. Something has to be done before something genuinely serious happens.”

3.48pm BST

England win mixed triathlon gold

Alex Yee got the team off to a great start, which was followed up by Sophie Coldwell, Sam Dickinson and Georgia Taylor-Brown putting in fine displays to complete the job. Taylor-Brown crosses the line with flag in hand. It is a second gold for Yee in the games. Wales take silver and Australia bronze.

England win gold in the mixed triathlon! Photograph: David Davies/PA

3.45pm BST

Men’s hockey: England defeat Wales 4-2. The Welsh put in a fine defensive display but were made to pay for leaving indiscipline.

3.38pm BST

Mixed triathlon: Wales, New Zealand and Australia are working together in the chasing pack on the bikes in the vague hope they can catch Taylor-Brown in front. That is unlikely but it should be a fun battle for silver and bronze.

3.33pm BST

Mixed triathlon: Taylor-Brown opts to swim without a wetsuit and still adds to the 16-second lead she had when she entered the water. She jumps on the bike 20 seconds ahead of her competitors.

3.30pm BST

Men’s hockey: Five minutes to go between England and Wales. The score is currently 3-2 to England after a whirlwind few minutes.

England’s Samuel Ward in action with Wales’ Hywel Jones. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

3.28pm BST

Mixed triathlon: Sam Dickinson completes his run in plenty of discomfort. He is giving it everything to send Taylor-Brown off in the lead for the final leg.

3.22pm BST

Men’s hockey: England have a 2-1 lead over Wales with less than 10 minutes to go.

3.15pm BST

Gymnastics: Alice Kinsella puts in an impressive display on the uneven bars. An incredible dismount completes the job. Top top stuff.

3.02pm BST

Mixed triathlon: Huge fan of the commentators celebrating a quick shoe change. You have to admire that.

2.59pm BST

Mixed triathlon: England’s Alex Yee had a storming leg to hand over to Sophie Coldwell in a commanding lead. Coldwell is putting in a fine performance so far to maintain the lead at the front. She is currently on the bike.

Alex Yee dominates his leg to give England a big lead in the Mixed triathlon. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

2.45pm BST

Gymnastics: There is nothing like gymnastics to make you feel old. Wales’ Jea Maracha has just put in an incredible display on the uneven bars. She is only 16.

2.43pm BST

Men’s hockey: England and Wales are all level at 1-1 after two quarters. Ward gave England the lead but Prosser equalised.

Phillip Roper and Wales’ Dale Hutchinson battle for the ball in the men’s hockey. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

2.36pm BST

Gymnastics: The competitors in the Women’s All Around final have been introduced to the crowd.

2.29pm BST

Men’s squash: Good news for England’s Adrian Waller who is into the last eight thanks to a comfortable win over Christopher Binnie.

2.18pm BST

Cycling: A further updates from Team England on Matt Walls: “Matt is alert and talking (as he has been throughout) and is being given medical attention in hospital.”

2.16pm BST

India defeat Pakistan by eight wickets

It was an absolute breeze for the Indians in the end, reaching their 100 target with more than six overs to spare, aided by an unbeaten half century from Smriti.

India have too much for Pakistan as they defeat their neighbours by eight wickets. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP

2.10pm BST

Here is what happened earlier in Lee Valley.

Related: Commonwealth Games: cyclists taken to hospital after crash involving crowd

2.05pm BST

Cycling: Fixing the track at the velodrome looks a tricky job.

A member of staff at Lee Valley gets to work on the damaged track. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

2.01pm BST

Why are the BBC claiming the cricket on BBC One right now is live when it is quite considerably delayed? Am I missing something?

1.58pm BST

Men’s hockey: England v Wales is about to start. Both sides won their opening fixtures so will be aiming to maintain a perfect record. Wales are wearing an intimidating all black kit, while England look angelic in all white.

1.56pm BST

Cricket: India are 63-1 and are cruising to victory with 37 required from 69 balls.

Cruising. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

1.54pm BST

Matt Walls taken to hospital

Cycling: A positive update from Team England.

1.50pm BST

Cycling: Matt Walls is on his way to hospital and has been described as “all right”, according to the BBC, which is a relief.

1.49pm BST

Rugby sevens: A very dramatic ending to New Zealand v Fiji. The Kiwis ended the match with five players after two late yellow cards with the score at 14-14. They managed to hold on to get to golden point but Fiji took advantage of the extra players to score early on.

1.39pm BST

Cycling: Matt Walls has been taken out of the stands on a stretcher.

1.34pm BST

Rugby sevens: New Zealand are leading Fiji 14-7 at the break, aided by the Fijians playing most of the game thus far a man light. New Zealand gifted a try in the final seconds of the half after being utterly dominant.

Leroy Carter of New Zealand is tackled by Jeremaia Matana of Fiji. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

1.23pm BST

Cycling: British Cycling confirm Walls and Bostock are still being treated and will be taken to hospital.

1.20pm BST

Cycling: Spectators have been asked to leave the velodrome while treatment continues in the stands and the authorities have ended the stream from the venue.

1.19pm BST

Cricket: India have bowled out Pakistan with the final ball of their 18 allotted overs, reduced due to rain. India have been set a target of 100 to win.

Pakistan are all-out for 99. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP

1.15pm BST

Cycling: The remainder of the session has been abandoned following the crash that resulted in Matt Walls going into the crowd. They have been treating the cyclist in the stands and are preparing to take him to an ambulance and onto hospital.

1.09pm BST

Good afternoon! We are about to get some gymnastics after a lengthy explanation of what we can all expect.

1.03pm BST

I am now going to turn my attention to the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes but never fear – Will Unwin is here to guide you through day three of the Commonwealth Games. Goodbye for now.

1.01pm BST

Track cycling: It was a qualifying round, heat two of the scratch race in which the crash occurred. Matt Walls of England is the rider who is currently being treated having apparently left the track and ended up in the crowd. Matt Bostock, also of England, has apparently been taken to hospital. The BBC have replayed the first stage of the multi-rider crash – it appears that Walls was forced to take evasive action in trying to avoid a crash on the track in front of him. Let’s all hope that Walls, and everyone else, is going to be OK.

12.56pm BST

Track cycling: There are a lot of concerned faces in track centre in the aftermath of that accident. Details are sketchy, but Simon Brotherton, on commentary, is sure that one rider somehow ended up going over the barriers and into the crowd. He says that England team staff members are in that area of the venue. The rider is also being attended to by medics.

The two Canadian riders are being disqualified, although Chris Boardman thinks that is for riding off the track, rather than causing the crash.

12.48pm BST

Track cycling: There has been a worryingly huge, high-speed crash in a men’s race on the track in London which several riders were involved in. Simon Brotherton, on commentary for the BBC, says an English rider ended up in the crowd. One rider is being carried off on a stretcher. Brotheron and Chris Boardman both sound very concerned as to the condition of the athletes ... let’s all hope they are (relatively) unscathed. No replays are being shown, which seems the right course of action, as we don’t know the condition of any of the riders.

12.38pm BST

Gold for Katie Crowhurst in the women's PTVI triathlon!

Double-gold-medal joy for England as Katie Crowhurst, along with her guide Jessica Fullagar, brings home the gold medal in a time of 1hr 10min 32secs.

It’s silver for Chloe MacCombe of Northern Ireland and bronze for Jessica Tuomela of Canada.

Top five in the women’s event:

1) Katie Crowhurst (ENG) 1hr 10min 32secs

2) Chloe MacCombe (NIR) 1hr 14min 39secs

3) Jessica Tuomela (CAN) 1hr 15min 12secs

4) Judith MacCombe (NIR) 1hr 18min 30secs

5) Linsay Engelbrecht (RSA) 1hr 23min 27secs

Guide Jessica Fullagar and Katie Crowhurst celebrate winning gold in the women’s PTVI Triathlon. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

12.33pm BST

Men’s PTVI – the top five:

1) Dave Ellis (ENG) 57min 38secs

2) Sam Harding (AUS) 1min 02.09secs

3) Jonathan Goerlach (AUS) 1min 05.21secs

4) Rhys Jones (WAL) 1min 06.02secs

5) Oscar Kelly (ENG) 1min 06.38secs

12.26pm BST

Women’s T20 cricket: Pakistan are 49-1 against India at Edgbaston after eight overs: Muneeba 31 not out, Maroof 17 not out. So they are looking well set to post a decent total, especially if this pair can continue, having already added 48 for the second wicket.

12.22pm BST

Gold for Dave Ellis in the men's PTVI triathlon!

Ellis suffered bad luck at the Paralympics in Tokyo last year when he chain slipped off, or broke, on the bike leg and ruled him out of medal contention.

No such bad luck for him and his guide Luke Pollard. They have won gold for England.

Dave Ellis celebrates with his guide Luke Pollard as he crosses the line to take gold in the men’s para triathlon. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

This is our report from Tokyo last year, with the details of Ellis’s misfortune halfway down:

Related: Alison Peasgood pushes to the last in rousing finish to Paralympic triathlon

12.14pm BST

Men’s hockey: Australia lead 6-0 against Scotland in the third quarter of their Pool A match.

12.12pm BST

PTVI (Visually Impaired Classification) triathlon: David Ellis of England leads the way in the men’s event: Iain Dawson second, Jonathan Goerlach third. Ellis is halfway through the run so is closing in on the gold medal ...

Meanwhile in the women’s final, Crowhurst of England goes into the transition from bike to run first, with a 43secs lead over Jessica Tuomela of Canada.

12.02pm BST

Jake Jarman speaks to the BBC: “Honestly, I don’t usually get like it, but I got a little bit emotional to be honest, it’s quite overwhelming, with all the support from the crowd. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience or a better competition and you know, competing with James, my man, he’s been through it, and it’s inspirational to watch him get through, especially those last two pieces, I don’t know how he did it ...”

Jarman and his teammate James Hall put an arm around one another during the interview and the bond between them is clear to see: Hall is asked how he got through the competition having sustained an injury on his landing from the vault.

“Yeah, honestly, looking back I don’t know how I did it, but I know how I did it – this guy [Jarman], straight away, he helped me, straight away he was there and it gets me really emotional. There is no way in the gym at home or in any other competition I could have done it, but everyone here lifted me. The pain was immense.

“He’s the champion ... he’s my hero,” Hall says of Jarman, and continues: “He said to me this morning, ‘I’m going to do three and a half on vault’. Which is the hardest vault in the world. And I thought, this guy ... they don’t make them like him. He’s only 20 and he’s got so much more to come.”

James Hall gives Jake Jarman’s gold medal a little kiss. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

11.55am BST

Women’s T20 cricket: They are under way at Edgbaston after a rain delay, and Pakistan are batting have won the toss and opted to post a total for India to chase.

Pakistan’s Iram Javed gets the innings under way. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

11.49am BST

Swimming: The current session in the pool takes in the men’s 200m butterfly heats, women’s 200m breaststroke heats, and men’s 50m backstroke heats.

In the men’s 200m butterfly, Mason Wilby, James Guy and Jay Lelliott of England are all safely through.

In the women’s 200m breaststroke, Mollie Renshaw of England won heat one, and Abbie Wood came third in heat two to qualify, too.

11.44am BST

Gold for Jeremy Lalrinnunga in the 67kg men's weightlifting!

The 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga, of India, claims gold in the men’s 67kg. It’s a Games record of 300kg across the Snatch and Clean & Jerk – all the more impressive as it appears he injured him back during on the of clean & jerk attempts. Vaipave Ioane (Samoa) was second, Edidiong Umoafia (Nigeria) third.

11.39am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics:

The final top five is as follows –

1) Jake Jarman (England) 83.450

2) James Hall (England) 82.900

3) Marios Georgiou (Cyprus) 81.750

4) Felix Dolci (Canada) 81.550

5) Pavel Karnejenko (Scotland) 80.650

England’s Jake Jarman. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

11.36am BST

Men’s hockey: Australia are now 5-0 up on Scotland in Pool A. Goals from Wickham (2), Govers, Brand and Hayward.

11.32am BST

Gold for England's Jake Jarman in the men's all-around gymnastics!

Jarman has done it, and it’s a one-two for England! James Hall wins silver. Georgiou, of Cyprus, takes bronze. We await confirmation of the final scores ...

Jake Jarman wins Gold! Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

11.29am BST

Track cycling: In the men’s sprint, the quarter-finalists are now confirmed, and they are:

Paul (TTO)

Richardson (AUS)

Carlin (SCO)

Glaetzer (AUS)

Cornish (AUS)

Turnbull (ENG)

Sahrom (MAS)

Dodyk (CAN)

(MAS = Malaysia, TTO = Trinidad & Tobago)

11.23am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: Georgiou lands his high-bar routine and cracks a big smile and waves to the crowd. He knows he’s done enough to win a medal for Cyprus, so it’s mission accomplished in that sense, but what colour will the medal be?

11.18am BST

Men’s hockey: Australia v Scotland got under way at 11am UK time, and Australia currently lead 2-0 thanks to a goals by Blake Govers and Timothy Brand.

Australia seem to be crushing everyone in their path at these Games, it’s almost as if they are, collectively, a highly-motivated and sports-mad nation.

11.15am BST

Women’s cricket: In Edgbaston, there’s the small matter of India v Pakistan. However, the start has been delayed from 11am UK time and the match is scheduled to begin at 11.25am.

There’s a slight rain delay at Edgbaston. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP

11.12am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics:

With one piece of apparatus to go, the high bar, this is the top three in the final:

1) Jarman (England) 70.050

2) Hall (England) 69.300

3) Georgiou (Cyprus) 68.200

11.10am BST

England v Germany, 5pm, Wembley. Excited? You should be ... Daniel Harris is live-blogging the buildup here:

Related: Euro 2022 final: latest news and buildup to England v Germany at Wembley!

11.09am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: It’s a score of 14.100 for Jarman on the bars. Hall is now second, .75pts behind, with Marios Georgiou in third.

11.07am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: Jake Jarman of England executes a classy routine on the bars and nails an excellent dismount ... that should be enough to keep him in the gold-medal position. He exhales deeply, seemingly with a bit of relief that another discipline has been negotiated.

11.04am BST

News stories from yesterday , just in case you missed anything on a packed second day:

Related: Jessica Stenson wins marathon as Australia’s Commonwealth Games gold rush continues

Related: Cardwell in clinical form as England maintain unbeaten start in netball

Related: Tuvalu’s beach volleyball team take stage for nation hit by climate crisis

Related: ‘Keep pushing’: boxer Tina Rahimi went from casual classes to Commonwealth Games in five years

Related: Scott powers home to beat Dean to 200m freestyle gold for Scotland

Related: Alice Capsey shines as England’s T20 hopefuls chase down Sri Lanka total

Related: Commonwealth Games 2022: day two in pictures

Related: Sophie Unwin receives apology but no medal after third-place tandem finish

Related: ‘False news’: Kyle Chalmers rubbishes reports of rift with McKeon, Simpson

Related: David Weir’s marathon dream ended by puncture as Johnboy Smith wins gold

11.00am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: James Hall nails a very good routine on the horizontal bar and scores 14.5 from the judges. Can he get a medal?

10.55am BST

Track cycling: In the men’s tandem B sprint Neil Fachie, already one of Scotland’s heroes at these Games, sets the fastest time in the heats and moves into the semi-finals, clocking 9.807secs.

Neil Fachie and pilot Lewis Stewart salute the crowd. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

10.52am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: On pundit duty for the BBC, Max Whitlock is shedding light on Jake Jarman’s vault that, er, vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard.

“To put it into perspective there’ll be very very few, if any [athletes] doing this vault at the moment,” says Whitlock. “That’s a three-and-a-half twist and with a tiny step to finish ... it’s crazy, just crazy, he’ll be so happy with that.”

Whitlock and the presenters go on to say that Jarman has the potential to be Olympic champion in the discipline.

10.47am BST

Track cycling: British Cycling have just issued an update following Joe Trueman’s heavy crash yesterday, in which Matthew Glaetzer of Australia was also injured.

Truman, who was competing for England, has a broken collarbone and concussion.

10.44am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: On the parallel bars, Karnejenko of Scotland sustains a couple of deductions from the judges – he scores 13.4 and it’s enough to move back into second place, ahead of England’s James Hall. Jarman leads overall, .95pts ahead of the chasing pack.

10.34am BST

Men’s all-around gymnastics: After three rotations (out of five) Pavel Karnejenko of Scotland was leading the final. But Jake Jarman of England just nailed a fantastic landing to move into the overall lead. All to play for ...

Jake Jarman leads in the gymnastics. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

10.30am BST

Preamble

Hello everyone. Ready for Commonwealth Games day three? The sport keeps on coming, and in fact athletes from Scotland and England already look to be heading for medals in the men’s all-around gymnastics final ...

There’s lawn bowls, hockey, weightlifting, table tennis, track cycling, rugby sevens, cricket, triathlon, boxing, squash coming up today, to name but a few.

Here we go for day three, and I’ll be focusing on the end of the men’s all-around gymnastics for the time being, plus bringing you up to speed on our coverage from yesterday. There may also be the odd mention for a football match taking place at Wembley at 5pm.