ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amputee model says Spanish beach body positivity campaign stole her image – and photoshopped her leg

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24I1Tp_0gzO3kKW00

A British Instagram influencer says she was left “shaking with rage” after discovering the Spanish government had used her image for a government campaign promoting body positivity – but edited out her prosthetic leg.

Sian Green-Lord, 32, also becomes the second model from the same advert to allege that her photo was used without permission.

In an Instagram video, she said: “I don’t know how to even explain the amount of anger that I’m feeling right now. There’s one thing using my image without my permission. But there’s another thing editing my body.”

She said that she only found out about the campaign when friends messaged her about it and described her reaction when she saw her image, taken from one of her Instagram posts, in the bottom-left of the advert. The photo had been edited to remove her prosthetic leg.

The campaign by the Spanish Ministry of Equality has been described by a Spanish politician as emphasising the message that “all bodies are beach bodies”. It involves cutout images of a diverse group of women sitting on a beach, with overlaying text that reads: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”

Ms Green-Lord’s leg was amputated after she was hit by a taxi while on holiday in New York in 2013.

“I literally don’t even know what to say but it’s beyond wrong,” the influencer said about the Spanish government campaign.

She is the second model to have flagged that her photographs had been used without permission.

Earlier this week another British model and social influencer, Nyome Nicholas-Williams, said on Instagram that the campaign had used her photographs without her consent.

She wrote: “So I’ve just been sent this… my image is being used by the Spanish government in a campaign but they’ve not asked to use my image or likeness! Great idea but poor execution!”

She later told The Independent that her agent has reached out to the ministry but they have yet to get a reply.

On Thursday campaign creator Arte Mapache issued an apology for using photographs without permission.

“Given the – justified – controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster,” she was quoted as saying by BBC News.

No statement has yet been issued by the Spanish government regarding the controversy.

Comments / 142

YesChef
3d ago

The sea was angry that day, my friends - like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli. I got about fifty feet out and suddenly, the great beast appeared before me. I tell you, he was ten stories high if he was a foot. As if sensing my presence, he let out a great bellow.

Reply(9)
40
Micah Bson
4d ago

that is so insanely weird. why would they do that? I genuinely can't think of a motive. and get a better Photoshop artist 💀 no way that job represents all of Spain.

Reply
9
SanJoseBandit
3d ago

Very interesting, that the person says she was "Shaking with rage" ...interesting thing is that the Earth is saying the same thing..

Reply(2)
14
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshopped#Body Positivity#Spanish#British
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy