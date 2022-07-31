www.tigerdroppings.com
LSU Football Dark ages
From 1989 to 1995 was a very dark time for LSU football. There were probably 8 NFL players during that time frame. Eddie Kennison talent and speed was really wasted at LSU. Thanks for making my day a little brighter with the positive, inspiring post!. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member...
Nycholes Harbor is a freak.
Dude is 225 and runs a 10.28 100M. He is listed as an athlete. The clips I watched of him, he played mostly on defense. Can you imagine this dude lined up at Safety. From what I hear, he is pretty high on LSU. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. Frozen...
Timeline for a decision on who will start at QB?
Has BK given any indication on when he will announce who will be the starting QB week 1? Will he keep it close to the vest and not really announce until going into the game, so that FSU will not know who to prepare for? Based on what we will be seeing in practice with reps with the first team, it might give us an indication of who will be the week 1 starter but if they keep the reps relatively even or if practice is closed to the public or press, we may not know until game time/week.
Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting
In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering
Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Easy Interception At Texans Camp
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Fathers need to stay in theur children's lives,helps keep the inbred predators away.
LSU is the only school with less than $60k in NIL ranked in the top 10 in recruiting
Are you serious Thtephen? Do you actually think that number means something tangible?. Do you think it’s just made up? There must be some source. With Texas ahead im the $200k+ average it may be believable. What makes you think it’s not genius?. The numbers are not real....
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?
My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
Vehicle inspection
My car is registered in Baton Rouge. I know that area has the enhanced emissions testing. Now I am living in Shreveport and can’t get away easily at all. I believe I have to get it inspected in the Baton Rouge area if it is still registered there. Does anybody know the law on this? Which state agency overseas the inspection program? Thanks.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
Essence
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Natchez Democrat
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between...
