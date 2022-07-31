Has BK given any indication on when he will announce who will be the starting QB week 1? Will he keep it close to the vest and not really announce until going into the game, so that FSU will not know who to prepare for? Based on what we will be seeing in practice with reps with the first team, it might give us an indication of who will be the week 1 starter but if they keep the reps relatively even or if practice is closed to the public or press, we may not know until game time/week.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO