Which one of you baws was driving around Memphis with this trailer today?

www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen Walters
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
QSR magazine
Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser, Tennessee. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man […]
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complex
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship
In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
This Dynamic Duo is serving up a Mexican burrito with a Memphis twist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito. Dynamic Duo has been in business since May 2022. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business has been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making.
‘Something didn’t feel right’: Memphis woman loses $7K in Bitcoin scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a strange message popped up her family’s computer in July, 78-year-old Randa Cranford said she immediately called the phone number on the screen. “All of a sudden, these windows flashed up and a message that read, ‘If you can’t get back into your computer, please call this number,’” the great-grandmother recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Dead In One-Car Accident in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported that they were investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
Captain D’s Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Memphis
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
1 Person Dead, 3 Injured After Car Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
Officers of the Memphis Police have stated that 1 person has died, and 3 people have been injured in an accident that took place at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive in Memphis. The two-vehicle accident occurred at 2 AM on Sunday. The identities of the individuals have not been disclosed as yet.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
franchising.com
Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
actionnews5.com
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Detroit sees uptick in thefts as they continue to rebuild. Officials in Pinal County call for election overhaul after voting problems. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. Pinal County officials are vowing to fix election procedures after a shortage...
Man injured in Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound. Police responded to the shooting at 4:45 a.m. at Park and Airways. The area was blocked off for nearly four hours while police investigated. Pete Ford cleans the parking lot near the gas station where the shooting happened. He said […]
actionnews5.com
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
Comments / 2