Bronny James recruitment: Rutgers could be surprise contender for NBA star LeBron's son

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Big Ten basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections
"Unknown" might be the best word to describe the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 season. Nationally, Indiana has been regarded as the favorite. Whether that's right or not is still undetermined. But when a team who barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament before being trounced by St. Mary's in the Round of 64 is the so-called Big Ten favorite, it shows how much change has really occurred throughout the league.
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Louisville hires Justin Perez as director of men's basketball administration on Kenny Payne's coaching staff
The Louisville basketball program named Justin Perez its new director of men’s basketball administration. Perez joins the staff under new head coach Kenny Payne. In the summer of 2021, Perez worked as an intern with the New York Knicks, working closely with office management in multiple areas including scouting, analytics and basketball operations. Perez most recently earned his Juris Doctorate in May 2022 at Columbia University School of Law.
We Need to Talk: A Stepping Stone for Women's Basketball
Elena Delle Donne joins the ladies of 'We Need to Talk' to discuss the impact of her new signature shoe.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield dishes on Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman Trophy hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. "He's...
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
Miami Hurricanes football OC Josh Gattis details how 'creative' offense can be in 2022
There is a ton of hype surrounding Miami football after it poached former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, but stealing ex-Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was another big and bold move. Gattis is widely regarded as one of the most aggressive and creative offensive coordinators in the country. Gattis plans...
Iowa State basketball: Jaren Holmes talks class of 2022, journey to ISU and more
St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes has impressed all Summer, with both his playing ability as well as his leadership on and off the court. Wednesday, Holmes met with the local media for the last time this Summer, and went in-depth on the team’s progress, some of the freshmen, and his own journey to get to Ames.
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
Ohio State's Jake Seibert working at cornerback in fall camp
The start of fall camp in college football brings plenty of newness to a team. There are obviously new players who joined the team in the offseason, be it the summer enrollee freshmen or transfers, but other changes happen during the summer months as well. Often, one of those is...
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
VIDEO: Kevin Steele previews defense heading into fall camp
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive coordinator Kevin Steele break down the defense heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
