F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix with Hamilton and Russell on the podium

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest .

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari ’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon . On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.

Follow all the reaction from Hungary after Max Verstappen stormed to victory for his eighth win of the season:

FanSided

Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
MOTORSPORTS
Charles Leclerc
Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
Lewis Hamilton
Esteban Ocon
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record

In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result

Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season

Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

When is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa?

The Formula One season returns after the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings. The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy by Red Bull and...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsports
Formula One
Hungary
Ferrari
Sports
ESPN

Riders, fans injured in horror velodrome crash

Matt Richardson has had to blot out the images of a horrifying crash which marred the Commonwealth Games track cycling action before racing to gold in London. English Olympic champion Matt Walls was one of three riders taken to hospital after being catapulted over the barriers and into a horrified crowd of spectators in another high-speed crash at the Lee Valley velodrome on Sunday.
SPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The obvious replacement choice for Fernando Alonso

The replacement choice for Fernando Alonso for the 2023 Formula 1 season is rather obvious, but will Alpine make that decision?. Not even a week after four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring once the 2022 season ends, Aston Martin confirmed his replacement, and that replacement is one who many might not have believed was in contention for the seat.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Alex Albon pens multi-year extension at Williams amid Oscar Piastri saga

Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine next season, just hours after the Formula One team announced he would be replacing Fernando Alonso.Piastri, the Formula 2 champion, said Alpine’s announcement earlier in the day that he would take their vacant 2023 seat had been made without his agreement. Alpine’s press release did not contain quotes from the 21-year-old, sparking uncertainty at whether Piastri was even aware of the team’s decision. And in an embarrassing turn of events for Alpine, just hours after their statement Piastri reacted to the news by denying that he had signed a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Oscar Piastri replaces Fernando Alonso at Alpine for 2023 Formula 1 season

Oscar Piastri has been confirmed as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine after the two-time world champion joined Aston Martin on Monday. The 21-year-old, who won Formula 2 last year and is currently a test driver for Alpine, will partner Esteban Ocon for the 2023 season though, rather oddly, has not spoken since the news was announced nor has he posted on social media. Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said on Tuesday that Piastri’s team were “considering their options”, but the Australian has seemingly not taken long to decide where his future lies. Amid rumours Piastri was in talks with...
MOTORSPORTS
Vice

How Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri Exploded the F1 Driver Market

Any longtime F1 fan who claims that they just want to see good racing, without all the team politics and soap opera aspects that so often dominate F1 coverage, is lying and being sanctimonious about it. It’s true that a major driver of F1’s growing popularity, the Drive to Survive series on Netflix, is notorious for playing-up or inventing scenarios in the same way that “reality TV” does. But there have also been entire years where F1’s stratified grid was scrupulously free of good racing, and the only thing that was interesting about it was clash of egos and talent, all armed with unimaginable riches. And still I am hard pressed to recall anything as absurd and daring as what just happened in F1, which has been thrown into chaos by a series of almost unprecedented power moves by drivers and agents. Nor can I imagine being the kind of F1 fan who would try and claim they are not entertained by this.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Oscar Piastri turning down an F1 seat at Alpine for 2023 is ‘very surprising’, says Paul di Resta

Oscar Piastri’s firm denial of Alpine announcing him as their driver for the 2023 F1 season is “very surprising” given the team’s “great upwards trajectory”, says former F1 driver Paul di Resta.A dramatic couple of days has seen Fernando Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon. Alpine reserve driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

