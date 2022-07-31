F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix with Hamilton and Russell on the podium
George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest .
The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari ’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.
Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.
Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon . On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.
Follow all the reaction from Hungary after Max Verstappen stormed to victory for his eighth win of the season:
Comments / 0