Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, Florida Passes on July 30, 2022

Cynthia Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, Florida Passes on July 31, 2022
Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022, one day shy of her 60th birthday. She passed peacefully in her sleep next to her loving husband, Eddie Dewayne Johns after a long hard battle with COPD. Cindy was...
Millard Wayne Smith, 80 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 1, 2022
Millard Wayne Smith of Bonifay, FL passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Donald Gainey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Second Amended Complaint in Suit Brought by Wesley Griffin Against Washington County, Florida Dismissed with Prejudice on July 27, 2022
Circuit Judge Ana Garcia of the Florida 14th Judicial Circuit dismissed a second amended complaint in the case brought by Wesley Griffin and A&W Excavations, Inc. against Washington County, Florida, alleging violation of Florida State Statutes, with prejudice, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in response to a motion to dismiss by Washington County.
Washington County, Florida Commissioner Steve Joyner Passes on Sunday, July 31, 2022
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Washington County, Florida lost a friend, an advocate and a good man, as Steve Joyner, Washington County Commissioner for District 5, passed. You will be missed, my friend.
