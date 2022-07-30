Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, Florida Passes on July 30, 2022

Millard Wayne Smith of Bonifay, FL passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Donald Gainey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO