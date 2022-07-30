ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Part 2- Florida State Dixie Girls Softball Champions Visit Studio B at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley on July 28, 2022

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fosterfollynews.net

Comments / 0

 

waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Millard Wayne Smith, 80 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 1, 2022

Millard Wayne Smith of Bonifay, FL passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Donald Gainey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m.
BONIFAY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Second Amended Complaint in Suit Brought by Wesley Griffin Against Washington County, Florida Dismissed with Prejudice on July 27, 2022

Circuit Judge Ana Garcia of the Florida 14th Judicial Circuit dismissed a second amended complaint in the case brought by Wesley Griffin and A&W Excavations, Inc. against Washington County, Florida, alleging violation of Florida State Statutes, with prejudice, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in response to a motion to dismiss by Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman

An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
HARTFORD, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 1, 2022

Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area. Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals. Updated: 2...
ENTERPRISE, AL

