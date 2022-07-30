Part 2- Florida State Dixie Girls Softball Champions Visit Studio B at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley on July 28, 2022

fosterfollynews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Cynthia Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, Florida Passes on July 31, 2022
Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022, one day shy of her 60th birthday. She passed peacefully in her sleep next to her loving husband, Eddie Dewayne Johns after a long hard battle with COPD. Cindy was...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
fosterfollynews.net
Millard Wayne Smith, 80 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on August 1, 2022
Millard Wayne Smith of Bonifay, FL passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Donald Gainey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m.
fosterfollynews.net
Second Amended Complaint in Suit Brought by Wesley Griffin Against Washington County, Florida Dismissed with Prejudice on July 27, 2022
Circuit Judge Ana Garcia of the Florida 14th Judicial Circuit dismissed a second amended complaint in the case brought by Wesley Griffin and A&W Excavations, Inc. against Washington County, Florida, alleging violation of Florida State Statutes, with prejudice, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in response to a motion to dismiss by Washington County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Commissioner Steve Joyner Passes on Sunday, July 31, 2022
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Washington County, Florida lost a friend, an advocate and a good man, as Steve Joyner, Washington County Commissioner for District 5, passed. You will be missed, my friend.
Human trafficking survivor presents Mandated Reporter Award after twenty years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As a survivor of human trafficking, Alicia Tappan has waited nearly 20 years for the moment that came to fruition Friday night. Tappan, the Executive Director of The Secret Place of Northwest Florida got to thank, in person, the man she said saved her life when she was a teenager. […]
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 1, 2022
Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
WJHG-TV
PCB Police Chief says emergency beach closure ordinance was a ‘great success’
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly two months, Panama City Beach officials have upheld a summer emergency beach closure ordinance for a historically “problem” area of the sandy beach. “The last thing you want to do is come here on vacation and not be able to...
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
wtvy.com
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area. Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals. Updated: 2...
Comments / 0