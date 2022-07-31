Summer Pattern Continues for Wyoming

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
Morning Show Interview: Wyoming State Museum’s August Family Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Melisa McChesney with the Wyoming State Museum spoke to Wyoming News Now on August 3, 2022 to talk about the upcoming family day. This month’s theme is Wyoming Water and features events for all ages. Copyright 2022 Wyoming News Now. All rights reserved.
Medical detox program sees patients from across Wyoming in first month of operation
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In July New Vision Withdrawal Management opened its first hospital-based medical detox program in Wyoming. During the program, patients will undergo a medically supervised detoxification process. “We have already had people traveling from out of county, and people calling from out of state because...
Do Gooder: Big Al’s Towing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Big Al’s Towing. Big Al’s is being nominated for their work in roadside assistance. The...
Do Gooder: Michelle Williams
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now team up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Michelle Williams. Michelle was nominated for being the heart of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she works...
Abortion advocates file new motion to continue block on Wyoming abortion ban
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Wednesday, August 3, Wyoming abortion providers, residents, and a state abortion fund filed a new motion and supporting memo in district court to continue the block on Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban. A motion was first filed on July 25, and the ban...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Organizers deem this year a “massive success”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts...
How to vote in this year’s Laramie County elections
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Primary is just around the corner, and the early voting period is halfway complete. There are three ways to vote in Laramie county... Voting At Home:. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot to skip the lines and weather, and vote from...
Wyoming to join nationwide anti-robocall task force
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced today that the State of Wyoming is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 47 states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Special Olympics athlete receives hearing aid at USA Games
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you attend a Special Olympics softball game... You’re sure to see Branden Thibodeau on the field. Branden started participating with Special Olympics at 18 years old and found a second family within his softball team. “It’s actually really fun. I enjoy it....
Three Post 6 Sixers sign to play together at Scottsdale Community College
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After bringing home the Cheyenne Post 6′s 3rd consecutive Wyoming AA Legion State Championship on Friday, Kaden Anderson, Bailey Applegarth, and Wyatt Haught will all head to Arizona together to play junior college baseball. The three Sixer seniors will play at Scottsdale Community...
How does wildfire smoke affect people with respiratory conditions?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wildfires are popping up across the region, like the McKinney Fire in Oregon and California, the Moose Fire in Idaho, and now, the Carson Canyon Fire in Nebraska, just south of Gering. On Sunday, the AQI - Air Quality Index - shot up to...
