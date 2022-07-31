ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man held in murder probe after passenger dies following altercation on train

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCbbf_0gzMgjSD00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a train passenger died on a platform following an altercation in a carriage on Saturday night.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to Platform 8 of Reading station in Berkshire at 11.43pm, where they found the injured man, who was later pronounced dead.

Another man at the scene was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

The victim’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley appealed for witnesses to help officers understand what happened.

He said: “This is a needless act of violence which has resulted in the tragic loss of a man’s life.

“Officers were quickly able to make an arrest at the scene and a man remains in custody this morning.

“While we are still in the very early stages of our investigation, we believe the men had an altercation on board a train before the victim was assaulted on Platform 8.

“Witnesses will be crucial in helping us piece together exact what happened last night, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments before it to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Https T Co 0mwknbrqsr#British Transport Police
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Horrifying video shows police repeatedly punching teen in Illinois

Disturbing video footage showing three police officers repeatedly strike an Illinois teenager as he lies on the ground has sparked protests over excessive force.Police in Oak Lawn, a suburb in southwest Chicago, are defending the actions that left a 17-year-old hospitalised and say they found a loaded gun in his possession.The incident began when police pulled over a car in Oak Lawn at about 5.30pm on Wednesday. Law enforcement claims the vehicle was missing registration plates.Chief Daniel Vittorio told a press conference on Thursday that officers detected marijuana coming from the vehicle. They began searching the driver and asked...
OAK LAWN, IL
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy