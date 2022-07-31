ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Perfect Start For Nunez & Reds

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vdvv4_0gzMVlxw00

Liverpool saw off the challenge of rivals Manchester City on Saturday to win the Community Shield and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool saw off the challenge of rivals Manchester City on Saturday to win the Community Shield and you can watch the match highlights here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XUGJ_0gzMVlxw00

The traditional season curtain raiser between the Premier League Champions and FA Cup winners saw the Reds run out 3-1 winners at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool came out of the blocks fast and deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold clipped Mohamed Salah’s pull back past Ederson from the edge of the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qd9Pt_0gzMVlxw00

Pep Guardiola’s team levelled in the 70th minute when Julian Alvarez poked home after Phil Foden stole the ball from the hands of Reds keeper Adrian.

The decisive moment came just 12 minutes later when Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Ruben Dias handled Darwin Nunez’s header.

Salah stepped up and smashed the resultant spot kick past Ederson to restore Liverpool’s lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwP5W_0gzMVlxw00

The perfect afternoon was rounded off for Jurgen Klopp’s team in injury time when Nunez headed home from Andy Robertson’s nod back from a Salah cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3VEK_0gzMVlxw00

Erling Haaland could have halved the deficit two minutes later but blazed over the bar from close range.

It was a brilliant start to the season for Klopp and his team as focus now switches to their opening Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 12: Liverpool

Guardian writers’ predicted position 2nd (NB: this is not necessarily Andy Hunter’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) There is a touch of the unknown about Liverpool this season, unusually, with Jürgen Klopp starting a first full campaign at Anfield without Sadio Mané and looking to a pool of young talent led by Darwin Núñez to compensate for the undeniable loss of the Senegal international. Not in doubt, however, is Liverpool’s position as the best-equipped team to deny Manchester City a hat-trick of Premier League titles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Reds#Fulham
Yardbarker

Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat

Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'

Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy