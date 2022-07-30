Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
BBC
Ipswich footballer attacked by balaclava gang with machete
A footballer was allegedly attacked during a match by a group of people in balaclavas and wielding a machete. The man, in his 20s, was injured during a match between Hope Church and Unity at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich at about 16:00 BST on Saturday. Suffolk Police said...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Comments / 0