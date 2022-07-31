ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nadine Dorries condemned for 'dangerous' retweet suggesting that Rishi Sunak is a backstabber

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Tory MP and minister for culture Nadine Dorries has been heavily criticised after she shared a meme of Rishi Sunak attempting to assassinate Boris Johnson.

The photoshopped image appears to be a recreation of the assassination of the Roman emperor Julius Caesar in 44 BC. Dorries, who at the time of writing has not removed the retweet, appears to have got it from a pro-Boris Johnson Twitter account which is now supporting Liz Truss for leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAyOv_0gzML2JM00


Dorries's support of the beleaguered prime minister right up until he resigned earlier this month is well documented and she has now shifted her support to Sunak's opponent in the leadership race, Liz Truss.

Just this week she criticised Sunak for wearing Prada shoes during a visit to Teeside and praised Truss for apparently wearing Claire's Accessories earrings.

In response , Truss said: "I don't have any issue with how expensive anybody else's clothes are. I don't know how she knows where I got my earrings to be perfectly frank about it."

Now the latest chapter in the spat between Dorries and Sunak has brought condemnation for the culture secretary for appearing to promote violence, especially following the deaths of politicians David Amess and Jo Cox, who were both stabbed by members of the public.




Her fellow minister Greg Hands appeared on Sky News on Sunday morning and called the tweet "very, very bad taste" and "dangerous even."

Indy100 has contacted Dorries for comment

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

A Tory mayor was left speechless by one of Liz Truss's policy suggestions

A Conservative mayor has said he is "speechless" about Tory leadership contender Liz Truss' now-binned plan to shake up civil servants' pay.The frontrunner in the leadership contest had said she wanted to link civil servants' salaries to living standards where they work, meaning similar jobs could have different salaries depending on their location.She claimed the scheme could be rolled out to other public sector areas, saving £8.8bn a year and said it would help the private sector compete with the public sector in various areas in England, before her campaign this afternoon announced that "there will be no proposal taken...
POLITICS
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's plans to refer people who 'vilify' Britain to Prevent are being mocked

The longer the Tory leadership battle between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss goes on, it seems the more bizarre their plans become.Nothing sums that up more than Sunak’s reported plan to refer people who “vilify” Britain to the government’s Prevent programme as "extremists".Prevent is the UK’s controversial anti-terrorism strategy that racial equality organisation JUST Yorkshire, described as being “built on a foundation of Islamophobia and racism”. The news of Sunak’s suggested plan was shared by Home Affairs Editor for The Daily Telegraph, Charles Hymas, who tweeted: “People who vilify Britain will be treated as extremists and referred to the Government’s...
POLITICS
Indy100

Who won the latest round of the Tory hustings in Exeter? We've scored Truss and Sunak's key quotes

The news channels might have finished with their debates, but Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are still making their case to Conservative Party members, as Monday night saw the pair take part in the second members’ hustings in Exeter.It follows one held in Leeds on Thursday, and is just one of 12 hustings being held with Tory members before the new leader – and thus, our next prime minister – is announced on 5 September.Yes, we really do have another month of this before we’re put out of our misery.Speaking of pain, the Financial Times’ Whitehall editor...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Liz Truss writes 'TL;DR' and emojis on government documents, Emily Thornberry claims

We get it: politics is detailed, sometimes confusing and incredibly complex, but allegedly writing “TL;DR” and drawing emojis on policy documents rather takes the proverbial biscuit.Yet that’s what shadow attorney general and former shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry claimed Liz Truss does in a fiery Twitter thread shared on Tuesday afternoon.“Having spent 18 months shadowing Liz Truss, the idea of her not realising what she’s signed up to is not exactly novel: the freeports fiasco, the shipbuilding blunder, the list goes on," she tweeted,“After all, this is the minister who writes TL;DR with dead eye emojis on policy submissions."She also...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Greg Hands
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
Person
Julius Caesar
Indy100

Rishi Sunak trying to speak Welsh is his most David Brent moment yet

Rishi Sunak has made us cringe again, and this time it is because of his language skills.Addressing Welsh conservatives during the latest leadership hustings in Cardiff, the former chancellor spoke in Welsh to show he is a man of all people in the UK and it has made social media unhappy.He bleated: "noswaith dda Welsh conservatives" - meaning "good evening Welsh Conservatives" - before looking incredibly chuffed with himself and saying "yep", with the air of someone who thinks they've completely nailed it.While he got it right, it was a bit try hard so he has sparked inevitable David Brent...
WORLD
Indy100

Who won the latest Tory leadership hustings? Sunak and Truss go head-to-head in Wales

Another day, another Tory leadership hustings.Ever since Boris Johnson resigned last month, and Tory MPs whittled down power peckish politicians seeking to replace him to two, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the pair have been schmoozing their way through the UK to pitch themselves to the members of the Conservative party that - by being able to vote for the new leader - have the country's fate in their hands.So last night they merry duo schlepped to Cardiff, where Sunak brushed up on his Welsh and Truss - not content with slagging off Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week -...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg finally admits that he got one of Brexit's biggest disasters wrong

Please spare a thought for Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, as the likelihood of him finding one good thing about the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 is about as high as Boris Johnson attending an emergency Cobra briefing.In the latest case of something a politician said a few years ago coming back to bite them, Mr Rees-Mogg was reminded of comments made back in June 2018 about the possibility of queues at Dover after leaving the bloc.“There’ll be no need for checks at Dover, but it will be an ability to ensure that the roads keep...
POLITICS
Indy100

8 of the most The Thick of It moments of the Tory leadership contest (so far)

Sometimes it feels trite to compare everything in British politics to satire show The Thick of It and then you have the Tory leadership contest and actually, it just feels appropriate.Over the last few weeks, the two final politicians in the race, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have been running about courting the vote of members of the Conservative Party before a vote on 5th September will determine who the next prime minister is.While doing so, they've got themselves in some sticky situations indeed and watching them fumble has been a nice antidote to the despair we feel as we...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condemnation#Uk#Roman#Prada
Indy100

Viral star Liz Truss has audacity to call Nicola Sturgeon an 'attention-seeker'

Breaking news in pot kettle black news - Liz Truss has called Nicola Sturgeon an "attention-seeker".The Tory leadership candidate said the Scottish leader should be "ignored" at Monday night’s leadership hustings, criticising her push for another independence referendum in October 2023.“She’s an attention-seeker, that’s what she is,” Truss said.“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cLiz Truss -...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Lionesses pen open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss urging them to help more schoolgirls play football

England's Lionesses have penned an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss where they have urged the government to "create real change" by ensuring all girls across the country have the opportunity to play football at school.The powerful message comes after the squad made history when they sensationally defeated Germany 2-1 in the Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium on July 31 in front of a record attendance of 87,192 fans.It is hoped that as a result of England winning their first major football trophy in 56 years, more young girls will be encouraged to play the beautiful...
UEFA
Indy100

Who are the 39 UK personalities banned from entering Russia?

As the UK and other countries continue to apply pressure on Russia and its forces amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine – including through sanctioning oligarchs associated with Vladimir Putin – the Kremlin decided to retaliate on Monday by listing 39 individuals who are now banned from entering the country.In a statement shared to its website, the Russian foreign ministry said the action was taken in response to punitive measures issued against the state by the UK, and that those named had contributed to “London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”.Diddums.So who exactly...
U.K.
Indy100

A Brexiteer got schooled on why the French aren't to blame for the queues at Dover

Ah, we remember when Brexiteer Michael Gove made the argument that “people in this country have had enough of experts” during the 2016 EU referendum, but we certainly haven’t when they can shut down inaccuracies made about the impact of our decision to leave the block six years ago.On Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce and Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire were invited on to discuss the latest headlines, including the delays and queues at Dover as holidaymakers try to depart for France at the start of the summer holidays.So what exactly is to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Indy100

David Starkey’s ‘uncancelled’ merch has resurfaced online and it is seriously cringe

There’s something so hilariously contradictory about public figures using their platforms to talk about no longer having a platform – or rather, being “cancelled” – and it seems TV historian David Starkey is the latest individual to fail to spot the hypocrisy.Back in July 2020, Starkey apologised for an interview he gave to Brexiteer Darren Grimes in which he made the extremely offensive claim that slavery wasn’t genocide as there were “so many damn blacks” currently in the UK and Africa.“An awful lot of them survived,” he added.The remarks were soon met with widespread condemnation, with former health secretary Sajid...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Liz Truss thinks that train drivers earn more than politicians

Liz Truss has appeared to be pretty unaware of her generous income and thinks she might have a better time of it if she was a train driver.Asked by journalist Sebastian Payne what careers she would consider if she wasn't a politician at the latest round of leadership hustings in Exeter, the frontrunner paused for thought and an audience member shouted out "train driver" as the audience laughed.No, we don't understand Tory comedy either.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Believe me it would be less stress and probably more money as well," she said in response. ...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

This is what the UK government has against TikTok

The UK parliament recently got rid of its official TikTok account soon after it was created over fears about the platform’s data security and links to China.Last week on 27 July, the UK Parliament announced it was launching an account on social media platform TikTok. But it became clear that MPs and others had not been consulted in the decision.Concerns were quickly raised about the government’s new account by Conservative MPs who have all been sanctioned by China and handed bans from the country where TikTok is owned and run.Chinese technology company ByteDance owns the social media platform. Last week,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Uri Geller threatens Putin with 'mind power' - but his 'skills' haven't worked in past

We all must cower before the spoon-bending illusionist that is Uri Geller, because history has told us he is a powerful force to be reckoned with and when he says he will do something, it will actually happen.And so, when the illusionist shared a letter on Twitter on Tuesday in which he issued a “serious warning” to Russian president Vladimir Putin, we can only imagine that the head of state is quivering in fear inside the Kremlin right about now.Geller, who owns Lamb Island in Scotland, wrote: “There are rumours that you are seriously considering the strategic use of a...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Spoon-bender Uri Geller says he'll use 'mind power' to stop nuclear war

Illusionist and self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to help the world avoid the brink of World War 3 in an interesting warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin.The British-Israeli TV personality, who is known to bend spoons with his mind, took to his Twitter on Tuesday (2 August) to post a video of himself calling out Putin for his nuclear war talk."I have a warning for you, Putin," Geller said as the massive screen in the background showed the Kremlin leader and a nuclear mushroom cloud.The strange video was also swiftly topped moments later when the illusionist posted a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy