Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Monday at 11 p.m.

OVERVIEW: With multiple wildfires burning in Washington, here's the latest on them all
With multiple wildfires burning in Washington, here's an overview of what's happening with them all. Right now, we're tracking the Lind Fire, the Williams Lake Fire and the Cow Canyon Fire.
Crews working to contain 3,200 acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. - More than 200 people and multiple agencies are working to contain a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been...
State issues Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
'Drastic increase' in fatal crashes in July according to Montana Highway Patrol
MONTANA - After fatal crashes trended down about 33% for the first half of 2022, there was a "drastic increase" in July, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jay Nelson said there were 35 fatalities in July on Montana's roads (as of the time of this article). "July has been...
Some close calls in Washington state primaries for Congress
(The Center Square) – The Washington Secretary of State’s Office began posting preliminary results from the state’s primary on Tuesday night. At the federal level, there are no projected upsets, though there are a few close calls. Initial results showed Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, with a 20...
Washington hospitals face acute financial crisis, experts agree
(The Center Square) – Hospitals in Washington are facing a perfect storm of financial challenges that threaten their ability to provide service, according to health care experts. Labor shortages, rising salaries, low reimbursement, and an insufficient number of post-acute care facilities exert enormous pressure on hospitals already struggling in the wake of providing pandemic care.
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
