Bucs give back with Miracle League Fantasy Camp

MLB
Hayes' 'unbelievable' DP fuels wild walk-off
PITTSBURGH -- Michael Chavis stepped to the plate with one goal in mind: help plate the winning run. In a sense, he did just that. Just not in the way he expected. With Chavis standing in the batter’s box, Bryan Reynolds scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Matt Bush’s wild pitch in the dirt. Reynolds crossed the plate without having to hustle all that hard. The Pirates, with a 5-4 walk-off win, had swept the Brewers, and Chavis, trying to figure out the appropriate way to celebrate, tossed his helmet in the air and stretched his arms out toward the sky.
MLB
Bucs build with 'urgency' at the Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The gap between the Brewers, who stand atop the NL Central, and the Pirates, who reside at the bottom of the NL Central, is currently measured in miles. With a 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday at PNC Park, Pittsburgh still sits 17 games behind. The shrinking, the eliminating, of that gap cannot be done in one, two, five moves. Another dealing of arms and of bats has passed, and the Pirates can only hope that the decisions made in recent weeks will inch them closer to building their next contender.
MLB
Crew still searching for post-Hader mojo
PITTSBURGH -- The post-Josh Hader era is not going according to plan. The Brewers absorbed another painful defeat on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park when bullpen newcomer Matt Bush let a 10th-inning lead get away in a 5-4 loss to the Pirates that completed a three-game sweep and added to Milwaukee’s draining week.
MLB
Hottest pitching prospects in each system
If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).
MLB
Williams' epic scoreless streak ends in crushing fashion
PITTSBURGH -- A tough week just got tougher for Devin Williams and the Brewers. Williams, the All-Star setup man whose honest reaction to the Josh Hader trade stood out as the Brewers reached the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, surrendered a walk-off home run to the first batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night at PNC Park in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates. The homer was the first Williams has allowed this season and snapped his franchise-record scoreless streak after 30 spotless outings.
Cardinals sweep DH with Cubs, grab share of division lead
Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, powering the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Chicago
Rangers end 3-game skid by holding off White Sox
Melbrys Viloria and Marcus Semien each drove in runs in Texas’ two-run seventh inning and the Rangers held off the
MLB
Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles
MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
MLB
A World Series for Phillips in Baltimore? 'Freaking awesome'
ARLINGTON -- Few well-acquainted with baseball don’t already know the infectious personality of Brett Phillips. The new Orioles outfielder, acquired from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, did much to endear himself to Baltimore just in case anyone wasn't already familiar. "I'm here, and...
MLB
Ashcraft spins gem, comes close to complete game vs. Fish
MIAMI -- As the Trade Deadline dust was still settling for the Reds on Tuesday, the team was given another reason to feel good about some of the young players they are rebuilding around. Earlier in the day, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury were moved in...
MLB
O's eclipse '21 win total on Mateo's big night
ARLINGTON -- The Orioles had two real options following Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. The easy path would have been to sulk, disappointed that the front office traded two of their biggest clubhouse leaders in Trey Mancini and Jorge López despite being alive in the postseason hunt. Or they could rally, take another hard-handed reality and try to defy the odds laid out for them.
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
Deadline, roster adds prompt Red Sox to release Bradley
KANSAS CITY -- The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday as the club plans its course for what Boston hopes will be a robust final two months of the regular season. "It was the roster configuration," manager Alex Cora said. With Trade Deadline acquisitions and players coming...
MLB
Revamped Padres flex in first game with Soto, Bell and Drury
SAN DIEGO -- They packed the place well before first pitch Wednesday night, lines stretching down Trevor Hoffman Way onto Tony Gwynn Drive, droves of brown-clad fans waiting for the gates to open. They came to see Juan Soto. They came to see the other newcomers, too -- Josh Bell...
MLB
'This is what you sign up for': Braves set for crucial series vs. Mets
ATLANTA -- Ozzie Albies walked through the clubhouse with a limp and Jake Odorizzi spent the morning hours introducing himself to his new teammates. All seemed to be going well for the Braves until they blew a late lead in a 3-1 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.
MLB
Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'
ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
MLB
Mets drop hammer as Díaz gets 6-out save vs. Braves
NEW YORK -- Edwin Díaz is the Mets’ closer. Closers pitch the ninth. Yet when the bullpen gate swung open after the seventh inning at Citi Field on Thursday, it was Díaz who strode out of it. So unexpected was the strategy that a long moment passed...
MLB
Get to know Abrams, Gore and the Nats' newest top prospects
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are ushering in a new wave of young talent after completing a blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday. Get to know the five young prospects who were acquired to shape the next chapter of the Nats’ foundation.
MLB
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time
The Trade Deadline is now in our rearview mirror, but boy did it not disappoint. A grand total of 47 ranked prospects changed teams in and around the Deadline, many in a flurry of activity in the waning minutes. Many of those trades involved bundles of prospects, and that got...
MLB
Irvin embracing 'crazy' new role on A's staff
ANAHEIM -- Once Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino were traded away on Monday, the expectation around baseball, including those inside the A’s clubhouse, was that more moves were sure to come before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT Trade Deadline. In preparation for possible additional deals, Cole Irvin boarded the...
