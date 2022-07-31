Bucs give back with Miracle League Fantasy Camp

PITTSBURGH -- Michael Chavis stepped to the plate with one goal in mind: help plate the winning run. In a sense, he did just that. Just not in the way he expected. With Chavis standing in the batter’s box, Bryan Reynolds scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Matt Bush’s wild pitch in the dirt. Reynolds crossed the plate without having to hustle all that hard. The Pirates, with a 5-4 walk-off win, had swept the Brewers, and Chavis, trying to figure out the appropriate way to celebrate, tossed his helmet in the air and stretched his arms out toward the sky.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO