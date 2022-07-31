ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Federal Tax Credit Will Return for Almost All EVs Sold in the U.S

 5 days ago
Danny Gossett
4d ago

It’s called a bribe and it will not be enough to cover the yearly increased cost of driving the slot car.

Turbo Taxer
2d ago

I don’t want them, they actually pollute more than gas powered vehicles. Don’t believe me, research the millions of gallons of drinking water that they pollute mining the rare earth materials needed for those lithium batteries. Those lithium batteries are also bad for the environment when they breakdown. Still not convinced, the weight of the batteries are so heavy that the tires emissions on EV’s produce more pollution than gas fired vehicles. Yes the clean EV is nothing but a myth and a ploy for people to by worthless vehicles. In 5 or ten years when the battery goes on your EV, you will need a new car because the replacement batteries cost more than the price of a new car.

Carscoops

Jeep’s Plant Closure Could Signal The End Of The Joint Venture Era In China

Recent news of Stellantis closing its only operating Jeep production facility in China surprised the automotive world just days ago. While the automaker will continue to sell Jeep products in the country, the shift to an import-only model is telling. It could very well mark the end of the joint-venture era as automakers know it in China, the world’s largest market.
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
